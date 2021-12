For every one pound of wild shrimp harvested, you kill—on average—six pounds of other seafood in the ocean. This sobering truth, along with other harsh realities for a seafood lover, like, for example, how the average piece of seafood you eat touches EIGHT different hands (from fisherman to processor, to packer, to distribution, to so many more in the consumer chain), really started to affect Steve Sutton. He is the President and farmer behind L.A.’s first shrimp farm, the extremely cleverly named TransparentSea Shrimp Farm located in Downey, California. So much so that the Upstate New York native decided to change majors mid-college from a money-chasing Wall Street stockbroker to a passion-driven Marine and Fisheries Biologist.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO