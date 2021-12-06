ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Scientist behind UK vaccine says next pandemic may be worse

By DANICA KIRKA
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNaRJ_0dFV3UFo00
Virus Outbreak Scientist FILE - Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert on June 11, 2021. In excerpts released ahead of a speech Monday Dec. 6, 2021, Prof. Sarah Gilbert, one of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, is warning that the next pandemic may more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP, file) (Steve Parsons)

LONDON — (AP) — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats.

In excerpts released before a speech Monday, Professor Sarah Gilbert says the scientific advances made in fighting deadly viruses “must not be lost” because of the cost of fighting the current pandemic.

“This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods,’’ Gilbert is expected to say. “The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both.”

Gilbert will be speaking Monday night when she delivers this year’s Richard Dimbleby lecture, named after the late broadcaster who was the BBC’s first war correspondent and a pioneer of television news in Britain. The annual televised lecture features addresses by influential figures in business, science and government.

Gilbert is set to urge governments to redouble their commitment to scientific research and pandemic preparedness, even after the threat of COVID-19 wanes.

“We cannot allow a situation where we have gone through all we have gone through, and then find that the enormous economic losses we have sustained mean that there is still no funding for pandemic preparedness,’’ she said. “The advances we have made, and the knowledge we have gained, must not be lost.”

The U.K. lifted most coronavirus restrictions in July after a successful vaccination campaign, but is now waiting to see whether the new omicron variant will cause a setback. It has seen a high number of new daily infections this fall and still has the second-worst COVID-19 death toll in Europe — over 146,000 deaths — after Russia.

The government has tightened travel testing and isolation requirements and barred visitors from South Africa, where the variant was first identified, and several other African countries including Nigeria.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Monday more than 300 omicron cases had been confirmed in Britain, some with no links to international travel, and “we can conclude that there is now community transmission across multiple regions of England.”

Much remains unknown about the variant, including whether it is more contagious as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart vaccines.

“We can’t say for certain at this point whether omicron has the potential to knock us off our road to recovery,” Javid said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
newsandguts.com

Scientist Behind Pfizer Vaccine Optimistic That Inoculation Will Hold Against Omicron

The scientist who developed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine thinks inoculated people will remain protected against severe illness caused by the omicron variant. “Our message is: Don’t freak out, the plan remains the same: Speed up the administration of a third booster shot,” BioNTech SE co-founder Ugur Sahin told The Wall Street Journal.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Next pandemic may be imminent and were not ready

The probability of facing a pandemic like that caused by the recent ?novel? 2019 coronavirus once in a lifetime is very high, researchers suggest, and common, global reaction mechanisms should be put in place now. The Omicron variant is not the first Covid-19 mutation to challenge current response strategies. Still,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Scientists say vaccines may be reformulated later this year to target variants

The comments were made during a press conference in Downing Street. Coronavirus vaccines may be reformulated in the future to protect people against the Omicron variant but time is being taken first to assess the effectiveness of boosters, scientists have said. The UK’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Dimbleby
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

The Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, top scientists from the WHO and the United States told AFP, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity. The hopeful assessments came as global concern grew over the heavily mutated variant, which has forced...
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Live Covid latest news: Next pandemic could be 'more lethal', warns scientist behind the Oxford jab

Omicron will become UK's dominant variant 'within weeks'. A future pandemic could be "more contagious" and "more lethal" than Covid-19, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert has warned, urging against complacency when preparing for new disease threats. Delivering the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture Dame Sarah, the co-creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

France pushes vaccination campaign as virus cases increase

PARIS — (AP) — Authorities in France want to accelerate vaccinations against the coronavirus before Christmas as infections surge and more people with COVID-19 seek medical attention. “People can celebrate Christmas normally, but we must respect the rules...and get vaccinated,” French Prime Minister Jean Castex told public radio...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Uk#Ap#Oxford
The Guardian

UK has Omicron Covid patients in hospital, government confirms

People have been admitted to hospital with the Omicron variant in Britain, a government minister has confirmed, as a senior public health adviser said further curbs may be needed. The education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, said he could confirm there were “cases in hospital with Omicron”. “We’ve been able to test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Washington Post

British vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert says next pandemic ‘could be worse’ than coronavirus

The world should do more now to prepare for future pandemics, said Sarah Gilbert, one of the inventors of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. “This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods,” Gilbert said as she delivered the 44th Richard Dimbleby Lecture, an annual address by an influential figure that will be aired Monday on the BBC. Gilbert is a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University. “The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Expert Warns Next Pandemic Might Be Even Worse Than Covid-19

After creating the AstraZeneca vaccine, a professor at Oxford University, predicts the pandemic won’t end anytime soon, and that what’s next might even be more deadly. As fears continue to sweep the mind of the world population due to the latest discovery of the Omicron Covid strain, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert said that this “will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods”, adding that the next one “could be more contagious, or more lethal or both”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

‘Frankenstein’ Omicron variant could spark Covid ‘pandemic 2.0’ if world stays in denial, warns top scientist

THE "FRANKENSTEIN" Omicron variant could spark a Covid "pandemic 2.0" if the world stays in denial, a top US scientist has warned. Attitudes towards the virus have become too “blasé and laid back”, which is seen as a danger point, given initial reports of the new variant’s greater transmissibility, says Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow with the Federation of American Scientists.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Sturgeon warns of ‘tsunami of infections’ from omicron and says ‘new Covid wave may be starting’

Scotland could see a “tsunami of infections” from the new Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon has said after it recorded 19 coronavirus-linked deaths and 5,018 cases in 24 hours.The First Minister told a coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh the Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure — of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days — now stands at 9,707. An evidence paper published by the Scottish government on Friday says the rate at which cases of the new variant double is between 2.16 days and 2.66 days.As of Thursday, 13.3% of all...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Omicron variant infects seven triple-jabbed adults

To tackle the explosion of Omicron infections, several governments have started heavily deploying booster jabs to raise individual and group immunity—including those of France, UK, US, and Germany. Similar to the first two doses of the COVID vaccine, the booster jab also increases protection against existing variants, but it does not necessarily guarantee that you will never get infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
67K+
Followers
75K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy