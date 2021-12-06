Search Result

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

By PlayStationBot
 5 days ago

Welcome to a brand-new chapter of Fortnite! With the Island flipping, a whole new one...

Forspoken Confirmed for May 2022 Release

A new trailer shown at The Game Awards revealed new footage and the release date. Square Enix and Luminous Productions revealed a new trailer this evening for Forspoken. This new trailer offered up a new glimpse at the game that Square Enix first showed off back in September 2021. The...
Scuf Introduces First Third-Party PlayStation 5 Controllers

The controllers start at a mere $200. Third-party peripheral designer, Scuf Gaming, has come out with the first ever third-party PlayStation 5 controllers. If, for some reason, you dislike the DualSense, you may be interested in the Scuf branded Reflex, Reflex Pro, and Reflex FPS controllers. The bare minimum you...
Fallout 76 'Night of the Moth' Content Update Released

It's free and available to all Fallout 76 players. The Night of the Moth update is a free update that was just released today for Fallout 76 owners. This new update adds in some fresh content for players to tackle. It introduces the "Mothman Equinox" seasonal event along with a bunch of quality-of-life improvements.
Shadow Tactics - Aiko's Choice Standalone Expansion Released

This expansion includes new missions utilizing familiar combat. Aiko's Choice is a newly released standalone expansion for the real-time stealth tactics game, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. The expansion follows the story of Aiko a "kunoichi adept" and her fellow assassins. They embark on a journey to deal with Aiko's past.
(For Southeast Asia) Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. The Yakuza Series Collaboration pack is finally here!

Includes the music and costumes of characters from the Yakuza series. In addition to costumes, this special pack also includes newly arranged music from Virtua Fighter 3 and additional stamps to hype up the fights. src="https://blog.playstation.com/content/themes/playstation-2018/images/placeholder.svg" data-srcset="https://img.youtube.com/vi/cXJo3oOYmHw/default.jpg 120w, https://img.youtube.com/vi/cXJo3oOYmHw/mqdefault.jpg 320w, https://img.youtube.com/vi/cXJo3oOYmHw/hqdefault.jpg 480w, https://img.youtube.com/vi/cXJo3oOYmHw/sddefault.jpg 640w, https://img.youtube.com/vi/cXJo3oOYm...resdefault.jpg 1280w" data-sizes="" data-src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/cXJo3oOYmHw/hqdefault.jpg" class="youtube-video__image-overlay lazy"
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – Details on the remastered bundle

We’re excited to share our latest trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remastered for PS5 and coming to PC for the first time ever in the series. Our upcoming release includes the single-player experiences of the award-winning Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which features Nathan Drake’s weary return to his old ways and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a breakout story for antagonist turned ally, Chloe Frazer. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available on PS5 on January 28. For those of you who cannot wait to get your hands on the PC version, stay tuned for more details from us on specs and the upcoming release date.
(For Southeast Asia) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – Details on the remastered bundle

Fix Coming for Halo Infinite Quick Resume Bug

343 Industries is aware of the issue and a fix is coming. There currently exists a bug with Halo Infinite's newly released campaign that seems to impact all players on the Xbox Series X|S. This bug centers around the console's quick resume feature. Specifically, those that make use of quick resume may find that multiplayer cosmetics that are earned through the campaign may find that they are not showing up in their inventories.
Among Us VR Announced

Now you can look sus in virtual reality. Deceive or be deceived, now in virtual reality. Among Us VR was just announced last night. The VR version of the game will launch on the Oculus Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, and SteamVR whenever it's ready to be released. This VR adaptation is in development by Schell Games, the development studio behind the well regarded I Expect You to Die VR franchise.
Battlefield 2042 Update 3.1 Drops on December 9

More fixes for the broken game are about to be released. DICE and EA just released the changelog for Update #3.1 for Battlefield 2042. This will be the third major post-launch update released for the game. It will also be the last update for the game in 2021 with more undoubtedly to come throughout 2022.
New Image of Master Chief from Halo TV Series

Plus, Microsoft files a new Halo trademark. A new image of Master Chief from the upcoming Halo TV series for Paramount+ has made its way online today. The image shows a great looking and quite accurate Mjolnir armor. The image comes to us courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. The photo shows...
New Elden Ring Story Trailer from The Game Awards

A new open-world game that you probably haven't heard of just got a new story trailer. FromSoftware debuted a new story focused trailer last night for Elden Ring during The Game Awards. The highly anticipated open-world action title also won the "Most Anticipated Game" award last night. If you don't...
Gifts for Gamers: Gear, Merch, Memberships, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Have a gamer in your life you need to shop for? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Shopping for gamers can get complicated, especially if you don’t know what you’re looking for, or how to get started. Without specific requests, it’s not always easy to pick out the perfect gift. To help streamline your shopping experience, we’ve put together a gamer-centric gift guide with a...
Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker is Officially Released

Take a trip to the moon in the latest expansion. For those that purchased the base version of Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, it's now your time to shine. Either that, or it's your time to wait in login queues for a while. Square Enix just released the newest expansion for their hugely popular MMORPG to the masses today.
Poll: NFTs and Video Games - A Match Made in Heaven or Hell?

Yes, I love this idea! Give me NFTs in my video games! I love blockchain technology and our metaverse future!. No, I hate this idea! This is the start of something terrible and has no business being added to video games!. The start of something amazing or a terrible fit?
Welcome to Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 3 – Season 1: Flipped

Welcome to a brand-new chapter of Fortnite! With the Island flipping, a whole new one has been uncovered! New places to explore, new weapons to wield, new people to meet, and much more in Chapter 3 – Season 1: Flipped!. It goes without saying that getting flipped over can be...
Among Us: Crewmate Edition Releasing in Time for Christmas

I don't know man, you've been seeming sus lately. The North America release date for Among Us: Crewmate Edition has been revealed. It was previously expected to come out in January 2022, but it has instead been pushed up a bit to have a December 21, 2021 release! Pre-orders are also now available through the Maximum Games website.
God of War PC Requirements

One of 2018's best PlayStation games is coming to PC very soon. Sony Santa Monica Studio just revealed what PC hardware you will need in order to run God of War. The PC release of the 2018 PlayStation mega hit will be released on January 14, 2022. Santa Monica Studio...
Celebrate the Season of Xbox with Big Discounts, Special Rewards, and More

The holiday season is upon us and what better way to get into the festive spirit than diving into new content from your favorite games! That’s why, starting today, we’re celebrating the Season of Xbox – a huge collection of free updates, new pieces of content, and in-game events! Plus, we reward you just for joining in! Simply go to Rewards on your Xbox console now to earn points for browsing the collection.
