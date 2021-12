I am writing to support the selection of Jim Cogan to replace Jim Reed’s position within Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s (PRJUSD) School Board. There are many compelling reasons that make Jim Cogan the best choice for this position. Mr. Cogan is a respected leader within our community, and he has extensive experience as a fiscally conservative business and organizational manager. Most important, Mr. Cogan has a demonstrated commitment to PRJUSD’s schools as a parent and as an active volunteer in our schools.

