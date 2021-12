PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Nowhere in South Florida does Tuesday’s shooting at a Michigan high school strike a nerve more than in Parkland. CBS4’s Frances Wang spoke with two parents who lost their children in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas to get their insight on this terrible problem that continues to plague America. “As much as we work every day as much as we have not stopped since February 14 almost four years ago, it’s not enough,” said Joaquin Oliver’s father, Manny. Powerful words following yet another school shooting. “It’s our culture that’s letting this happen. This is our normal. Other nations don’t deal...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO