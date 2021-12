We’re excited to share our latest trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remastered for PS5 and coming to PC for the first time ever in the series. Our upcoming release includes the single-player experiences of the award-winning Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which features Nathan Drake’s weary return to his old ways and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a breakout story for antagonist turned ally, Chloe Frazer. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available on PS5 on January 28. For those of you who cannot wait to get your hands on the PC version, stay tuned for more details from us on specs and the upcoming release date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO