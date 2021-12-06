Fire Academy graduates report to stations today

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Today, the most recent Fayetteville Fire Academy graduates report to their newly assigned stations. Fire Academy Class 1-21 includes graduates ranging in age from 20-44. Among the group are Firefighters with a variety of skills, talents and abilities including military veterans and a graduate of the E.E. Smith High School Fire Academy. They completed six months of Fire and Emergency Medical Training at the Fayetteville Regional Fire Training Facility.

“This is what it’s all about, sending well trained rescuers into the community,” Recruitment Officer Captain Stephen Shakeshaft said. “This class was unique in that eight of the 13 graduates come to us from underrepresented populations. We strive to see our department reflect the community we serve and I hope we continue to see more diverse, talented and qualified candidates apply for Firefighter positions.”

Fayetteville Fire Chief Mike Hill and City staff members congratulate the 13 new Firefighters, welcoming them to the team.

“I welcome these new Firefighters and appreciate their choice to serve our community,” Hill said. “Their selfless service and diverse backgrounds will surely add strength to the Fayetteville Fire Department as we continue offering quality fire protection, education and first responder services to meet the needs of the residents of Fayetteville,” Hill said.

A ceremony was held for the graduates and their loved ones on November 30 at Berean Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

The final Fire Academy for 2021 begins December 13. Applications will be accepted for the 2022 Open Firefighter Recruitment period in January. Individuals interested in speaking with Captain Shakeshaft about the application process and Fire Services careers should call 910-433-1580 to schedule an appointment.

The Fayetteville Fire Department currently employs more than 350 people. Fire recruits graduate as North Carolina Certified Firefighter 2 and North Carolina Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) – Basic. Firefighters can choose to pursue specialty training in Hazardous Materials, Urban Search and Rescue, Fire Investigation or Community Risk Reduction. Each track provides step-plan pay increases for time in service and training.

Follow the Fayetteville Fire Department on Facebook and Twitter to support our local heroes, see behind the scenes videos and properly prepare for holiday season risks.

