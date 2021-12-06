ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fire Academy graduates report to stations today

Fayetteville, North Carolina
Fayetteville, North Carolina
 5 days ago

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Today, the most recent Fayetteville Fire Academy graduates report to their newly assigned stations. Fire Academy Class 1-21 includes graduates ranging in age from 20-44. Among the group are Firefighters with a variety of skills, talents and abilities including military veterans and a graduate of the E.E. Smith High School Fire Academy. They completed six months of Fire and Emergency Medical Training at the Fayetteville Regional Fire Training Facility.

“This is what it’s all about, sending well trained rescuers into the community,” Recruitment Officer Captain Stephen Shakeshaft said. “This class was unique in that eight of the 13 graduates come to us from underrepresented populations. We strive to see our department reflect the community we serve and I hope we continue to see more diverse, talented and qualified candidates apply for Firefighter positions.”

Fayetteville Fire Chief Mike Hill and City staff members congratulate the 13 new Firefighters, welcoming them to the team.

“I welcome these new Firefighters and appreciate their choice to serve our community,” Hill said. “Their selfless service and diverse backgrounds will surely add strength to the Fayetteville Fire Department as we continue offering quality fire protection, education and first responder services to meet the needs of the residents of Fayetteville,” Hill said.

A ceremony was held for the graduates and their loved ones on November 30 at Berean Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

The final Fire Academy for 2021 begins December 13. Applications will be accepted for the 2022 Open Firefighter Recruitment period in January. Individuals interested in speaking with Captain Shakeshaft about the application process and Fire Services careers should call 910-433-1580 to schedule an appointment.

The Fayetteville Fire Department currently employs more than 350 people. Fire recruits graduate as North Carolina Certified Firefighter 2 and North Carolina Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) – Basic. Firefighters can choose to pursue specialty training in Hazardous Materials, Urban Search and Rescue, Fire Investigation or Community Risk Reduction. Each track provides step-plan pay increases for time in service and training.

Follow the Fayetteville Fire Department on Facebook and Twitter to support our local heroes, see behind the scenes videos and properly prepare for holiday season risks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1FkW_0dFV2NHk00

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Bryce Young has won the 2021 Hesiman Memorial Trophy. Young was presented with college football's top honor Saturday night during a ceremony on ESPN. This is breaking news. Check back for updates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died of natural causes at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Education
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Investigation#Fire Protection#Military Veterans#Baptist#Fayetteville Fire Academy#First Responder Services#Berean Baptist Church
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox News

Demaryius Thomas will be honored during Broncos-Lions game

The Denver Broncos announced that they will honor former star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Vic Fangio said Friday that there will be a pregame moment of silence and a video tribute. Broncos players will also wear Thomas’ No. 88 on their helmets.
NFL
Fayetteville, North Carolina

Fayetteville, North Carolina

104
Followers
178
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Fayetteville has received the All-America City Award from the National Civic League three times. As of the 2010 census it had a population of 200,564, It is the 6th-largest city in North Carolina. Fayetteville is in the Sandhills in the western part of the Coastal Plain region, on the Cape Fear River.

Comments / 0

Community Policy