BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Education on Tuesday approved a new rule clearing the way for local school districts to lift mask mandates covering their jurisdictions if certain benchmarks are met. The board voted 12-1 to repeal the existing mask mandate and replace it with a rule that would extend mask requirements through the end of the school year but allow districts’ mandates to be lifted based on local vaccination or transmission rates. The measure must be approved by the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review. Board member and retired Brig. Gen. Warner Sumpter cast the...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO