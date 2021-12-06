ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Xbox App Will Make It Easier To Tell If A Game Will Work Well On Your PC

By Jenny Zheng
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is rolling out a new feature in Windows' Xbox app, which should make it easier to determine if a game will run well on your PC. This info will come in a label with the words, "Should play great on this PC," located underneath the blue install button on a...

TrendHunter.com

Streamlined PC Gaming Apps

Microsoft is set to offer a brand new gaming app that is designed to make it easier than ever for Xbox enthusiasts to go about accessing and installing new games as well as backing up their game files. The latest and greatest Xbox gaming app for Windows makes it possible...
VIDEO GAMES
enplugged.com

Connect Your Computer To Your Xbox 360 Using Winamp Remote, Windows Media Player 11, or a Windows Me

Your Xbox 360 is an amazing piece of technology, it can play the latest games, and movies in HD, play your favorite songs from it’s hard drive, download updates over the internet when it’s on and off. The amount of things you can do with it is probably endless, well, endless unless Microsoft legally restricts it, like they did with mod chips. With new software coming out to support your Xbox 360 you can now connect it to your PC and stream all your music and videos from there, rather than wasting your precious hard drive space on your 360. Some software even lets you stream videos from internet sites like YouTube and AOL. If you want to do this you have three options for streaming to your Xbox 360: Windows Media Player 11, WinAmp Remote, or by using your Windows Media Center PC.
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

Enjoy Xbox Game Pass For PC For $20 With This Cyber Monday Deal

One of the best values in gaming is Xbox Game Pass, and one of the best values in Xbox Game Pass is this deal on a 3-month membership for PC. Specifically, this is for the Xbox Game Pass for PC tier, and not Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Although, Ultimate was $38 last week for Black Friday, and now the 3-month membership is down to $24.99. So that’s worth keeping in mind.
VIDEO GAMES
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Xbox News
Videogamer.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming gets Clarity Boost feature on PC

Xbox has announced a new Clarity Boost feature coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming on PC through Microsoft Edge browser. As per the announcement, both parties have teamed up to offer the feature. It’s uses a “set of client-side scaling improvements’ to make games look better when using Xbox Cloud Gaming on PC. Of course, you’ll have to use the Microsoft Edge browser to take advantage, but you can see the results in this image of Gears Tactics protagonist Gabe Diaz over here.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Generation Zero is now available on Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles

With over a million players since launch, the game is expanding its frontiers. Generation Zero is now available on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, according to Systemic Reaction. This open-world stealth-action game, which can be played alone or with up to three teammates, will be offered for free download to Xbox Game Pass users.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2's Final 2021 Patch Is Going To Make The Game Easier On Your Eyes

Only a few weeks remain before 2021 is done and dusted, but Destiny 2 developer Bungie still has one final patch on the way for its sandbox before it closes up shop for the holiday season. In its latest blog post, Bungie outlined a few changes to its sandbox that players can expect, with tweaks coming to the Blind Well, general fixes to The Corrupted strike, and a number of visual changes to some of the game's most dazzling special effects.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Enter the bullet hell of Archvale on Xbox, Game Pass, Switch and PC

Ah, the humble bullet hell experience. A frantic, chaotic mess of ideas that all come together to deliver something really rather wonderful. Archvale is the latest and it’s available right now on Xbox, Switch and PC. Oh, it’s on Game Pass too. Available to purchase and download on Xbox One,...
VIDEO GAMES
freecodecamp.org

Headphone Jack Not Working in Windows 10 - How to Fix Headphones on PC

In general, a headphone jack and a pair of headphones improve the sound from your PC. You'll be able to hear things more clearly, without disturbing other around you. But sometimes, setting them up is difficult. Or they might stop working entirely. This could be due to outdated drivers, or even physical damage.
COMPUTERS
thexboxhub.com

Join the Rubber Bandits on Xbox, Game Pass, PlayStation and PC

Need a new wacky party brawler just in time for the holiday season? You got it with Rubber Bandits. Available right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, through Xbox Game Pass and on PS4, PS5 and PC, Rubber Bandits from Flashbulb Games is the latest party title to try and warrant a place on that ever-rotating seasonal playlist.
VIDEO GAMES
freecodecamp.org

Spell Check Not Working in Word [Fixed on Windows 10 PC]

Spell check in Microsoft Word and other Word Processing apps is a powerful feature. With spell check, you don’t have to worry too about making small grammatical and typographical errors, because the program will point them out for you in real-time as you type. But sometimes, the spell check feature...
SOFTWARE
techviral.net

How to Create a Full System Backup of Your Windows 11 PC

Regardless of whatever operating system you are using, a complete backup of your files is always a good idea. On Windows, you don’t need to rely on third-party apps to protect your installation and files. The latest version of Windows – Windows 11 includes a utility that lets you fully...
COMPUTERS
Gamespot

Most Anticipated PC Games For 2022 And Beyond

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The new year is almost here and a number of standout titles are quickly coming our way. There's a lot to be excited about for the year to come, as well as the future beyond it. We've rounded up some of the biggest standouts coming to PC in the next 12 months, both exclusively on PC and shared across platforms.
VIDEO GAMES

