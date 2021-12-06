ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ARC Group Worldwide Reports Solid Performance with Fiscal Year Results

albuquerqueexpress.com
 2 days ago

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ('ARC' or the 'Company'), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today announces financial results for fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2021. Fiscal Year Results. Net sales of $62.2 million, up 28.1% from the prior-year...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Perion boosts 2021-2022 guidance, proposes $100 million share offering

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is capping an eventful postmarket session by raising full-year guidance for 2021 and 2022 and launching a follow-on share offering. Amid choppy after-hours trading, the stock is currently up 1.4%. Perion now expects $460 million-$470 million in full-year revenue for 2021, along with at least $64 million...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Photronics stock surges after profit and revenue top forecasts, and upbeat outlook

Shares of Photronics Inc. PLAB, +25.95% surged 5.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor and flat panel display company reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and provided an upbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 rose to $19.8 million, or 33 cents a share, from $6.5 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 25 cents. Revenue grew 21.4% to $181.3 million, above the FactSet consensus of $175.0 million. Gross margin improved to 28.7% from 26.6% as cost of goods sold rose less than sales at 10.2%. For the fiscal first quarter, the company expects EPS of between 27 cents and 34 cents, while the FactSet consensus was 22 cents, and expects revenue of between $178 million and $186 million, compared with expectations of $170.7 million. "We made strategic investments in 2021 that have positioned us to achieve organic growth as market trends such as the increase in demand from Asia foundries and the adoption of advanced display technologies in mobile applications have driven the market higher," said Chief Executive Peter Kirlin. The stock has slipped 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Brown Forman Q2 Earnings

Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 07:40 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings. Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock missed estimated earnings by 5.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Vera Bradley tumbles as supply chain challenges, Apple update weigh on earnings

Vera Bradley (VRA -18.8%) slides after reporting an earnings miss and lowering its FY2022 guidance below consensus. Vera Bradley brand comparable sales rose nearly 8% Y/Y. Pure Vida was up 11.7% over last year but e-commerce revenues were suppressed by the Apple iOS 14.5 update put in place earlier this year that lessened the effectiveness of Facebook and Instagram advertising.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Margin#Financial Statements#Ebitda#Arc Metal Stamping#Llc#Sales Gross Profit#Continuing Operations
Zacks.com

Casey's (CASY) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

CASY - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the top line not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. This was the fifth straight quarter of positive sales surprise. On the contrary, the bottom line missed the consensus mark and declined from the year-ago tally.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Bright Health Group anticipates over $6.3B in 2022 revenue

Bright Health Group is expecting between $6.3 billion and $6.5 billion in revenue in 2022, which would reflect a 50 percent year-over-year growth, according to a Dec. 7 news release. The payer also stood by its 2021 revenue projections of between $4.1 billion and $4.2 billion. The payer anticipates membership...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Gitlab Rises 1.5% on Solid Q3 Results, Offers Guidance

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Shares of California-based Gitlab, Inc. (GTLB) gained 1.5% in the extended trading session on Tuesday after the company reported strong results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31. Gitlab operates The DevOps Platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Campbell (CPB) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Miss

CPB - Free Report) has reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the top line lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Industry-wide supply-chain disruptions more than offset benefits from solid consumer demand, positive pricing and improved productivity. Management retained...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
sgbonline.com

Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Third-Quarter Profits Slump 28 Percent

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc., which recently ended its merger efforts with Bass Pro, reported profits, on an adjusted basis, declined 27.9 percent in the third quarter ended October 30 as same-store sales dipped 1.5 percent. “I am very proud of our team and pleased with the performance of the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Top Highlights From Endava's Recent Earnings Report

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Shares of tech company Endava ( DAVA 5.41%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stitch Fix Stock Tumbles After Q1 Earnings: Analysts React To Subscriber Miss, Guidance Cut

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares dropped 22.8% on Wednesday after the company slashed its full-year revenue guidance. On Tuesday, Stitch Fix reported a fiscal first-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 2 cents, beating consensus analyst estimates of a 14-cent loss. First-quarter revenue of $581 million also topped analyst expectations of $571 million. Revenue was up 19% from a year ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For December 9, 2021

• 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $11.73 million. • Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $130.03 million. • Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Landstar paying $2 special dividend after record 2021

Truck broker Landstar System announced it will be paying shareholders a special dividend of $2 per share for the third consecutive year in a press release issued after the market closed Wednesday. The company’s board also increased the share repurchase authorization to 3 million shares, up from the 1.1 million previously outstanding.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

TechPrecision Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter focused on acquisition and integration of STADCO. WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ('TechPrecision' or 'the Company'), an industry-leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today reported financial results for the Fiscal 2022 second quarter ended September 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

ChargePoint Reports Revenue Beat, Raises Full-Year Outlook

Investing.com — Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT ) — a hardware and software provider for electric vehicle charging stations — have risen after-hours on the back of its earnings results. ChargePoint announced a loss per share of 21 cents on revenue of $65 million. Analysts polled by Investing.com...
STOCKS
ZDNet

PagerDuty surges as fiscal Q3 results and outlook top expectations

IT operations management pioneer PagerDuty this afternoon reported fiscal Q3 revenue and profit that beat Wall Street's expectations, along with an outlook for the quarter's revenue that was higher as well. The report sent PagerDuty shares surging by 12% in late trading. CEO and chair Jennifer Tejada called the results...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Stitch Fix Plunges After Swinging to Q1 Loss; Revenue Guidance Misses

Investing.com - Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) plunged Tuesday in after-market hours after swinging to a fiscal first-quarter loss and painting a dour outlook in a sign that the online personal styling service company is struggling to recapture its pandemic-fueled growth. Stitch Fix was down more than 15% in after-market hours. Active...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy