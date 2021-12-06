HPU professor, students develop micro-animal farming as initiative to combat hunger
Howard Payne University’s Dr. Martin Mintchev and students from his engineering science senior project course aim to feed the world using micro-animal farming. Their design, provisionally called Microfiest, attempts to grow microscopic animals known as tardigrades as rapidly procreating cellulose-to-protein converters. Once the contained environment is converted from being dominated by...www.brownwoodnews.com
Comments / 0