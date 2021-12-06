HPU professor, students develop micro-animal farming as initiative to combat hunger

AP Environmental students are growing their knowledge of agriculture as they partake in a build your own farm project. “This is a mini project-based learning type assignment that gets students asking questions about what it would take to build a farm in various regions around the world,” teacher Jamie Berendt said. “They design their ideas for a farm they would want to have in their assigned area around the world and build a proposal for investors. Details include everything from the types and methods of farming, irrigation and erosion control, pesticide usage, to GMOs and the use of livestock.”

