Operating System Features

By Colin Smith
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

'Windows 11,' the newest installment of Microsoft's flagship operating system 'Windows' is releasing several new operating system features that enhance consumer convenience. Windows 11 users have noticed that...

www.trendhunter.com

Houston Chronicle

HELPLINE: Upgrade or update operating system for best results

Q: I am using a mid-2014 MacBook Pro running Mojave, and I received a notification that I need to upgrade my OS to continue running the Microsoft Office suite. Can you please advise me on this?. A: Like Microsoft operating systems, Apple operating systems have what is known as a...
SOFTWARE
clarkcountyblog.com

Global Linux Operating System Market Overview includes Industry Specifications and Applications Forecast to 2026 | IBM, Ubuntu Linux, Linux Mint, Elementary OS, openSUSE

Chicago, United States: The global Corona impact on Linux Operating System Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Linux Operating System market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Linux Operating System market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Linux Operating System market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Linux Operating System market.
MARKETS
gamepur.com

How to fix the incompatible operating system error in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is now available on the Xbox and PC platforms. Since the game is new, many players have across errors that have hindered the game’s performance. One of the errors that several players have been facing is the “incompatible operating system.” Here are some of the fixes that players can try to get rid of the issue.
VIDEO GAMES
siliconangle.com

AWS simplifies cloud database operations with new features

Amazon Web Services Inc. debuted a collection of new features at its re:Invent event today that will make it easier for enterprises to run database environments on its cloud. There’s a growing trend in the enterprise toward automating repetitive information technology maintenance tasks. This is often achieved with artificial intelligence. Products that use AI to automate repetitive IT tasks are known as MLOps solutions. AWS competes in the MLOps segment with a service called Amazon DevOps Guru, which is among the offerings that the cloud giant updated today as part of the feature release.
SOFTWARE
#Windows Update#Operating System#Windows User#Printers
Beta News

Arch-based EndeavourOS 21.4 'Atlantis' operating system is here with Linux 5.15

Happy Friday, fellow Lixux distro-hoppers! The weekend is almost here, and once again, we have a new version of a Linux-based operating system to play with. This time, it is an exciting rolling-release distro called "EndeavourOS." Today, version 21.4 of that operating system becomes available for download. Code-named "Atlantis," this...
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

NixOS and the changing face of Linux operating systems

Analysis A new version of Linux distro NixOS has been released, just one day after a contentious blogpost that asked "Will Nix overtake Docker?" For DevOps folk, this was tantamount to clickbait: Nix and Docker are different tools for different jobs, and anyway, it's possible to use Nix to build Docker images.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Markdown Writing Tools

'Typora' is a subscription-based digital aid for markdown writing that has just moved out of beta testing, and to market. Typora is both easy to learn for newcomers and intricately customizable for those who know exactly what they want out of a markdown editor. The standard form of Typora uses...
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Customizable Mechanical Keyboards

'Keychron' the computer accessory company, has debuted the 'Keychron Q1,' a fully customizable mechanical keyboard. While most mechanical keyboards are customizable, the Keychron Q1 is built to be customized, so the task is made to be as accessible and easy as it can be. Right from the point of sale, the Keychron Q1 can be purchased without keys or fully assembled in three different colors, with three options for key switches.
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

The Amazon Appstore Is Broken For Android 12 Users

Although the Google Play Store remains the preferred option for Android apps, there are multiple alternatives out there. One of them is the Amazon Appstore which was built for Amazon’s Fire OS devices. New reports suggest that Amazon’s dedicated app hub could be facing issues with the latest Android 12 update.
CELL PHONES
TechHive

EnviroKlenz Air System Plus review: 38 pounds of purification, zero smart features

Let’s get straight to the point: The EnviroKlenz Air System Plus is not going to fit in with your living room décor. The 38-pound monster measures 15 x 15.5 x 22 inches (WxDxH) and is clad entirely in thick sheet metal (your choice of black or white). It’s set on casters to make for better mobility, although its weight will sink those wheels into padded carpeting. Its spare controls are mounted on the front of the device: A single knob that handles power and speed, plus a separate switch for its internal UV-C light bulbs (more on these later).
ELECTRONICS
FOX 16 News

Amazon Web Services goes down, taking huge parts of internet offline

(The Hill) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) went down Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the internet reliant on the tech giant’s services offline. The outage was still impacting sites throughout Tuesday afternoon, but Amazon said it was starting to see signs of some recovery after tracing the root cause to several network devices in the […]
INTERNET
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Details Windows 11 Outlook Search Fix

Microsoft has provided details for users to workaround an Outlook search problem in Windows 11. Users have been having issues with the search function through the preview and full release of the platform. Those problems include the Outlook app not showing search results when looking for specific emails on IMPA/POP,...
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Quickly fix many of Windows 11's annoying problems

Windows 11 has the potential to be a great operating system, but it’s not there yet. That’s to be expected of course, as it was only released two months ago, and it took multiple feature updates before Windows 10 became the OS it should have been from the get-go. Microsoft...
COMPUTERS
inputmag.com

Xbox PC App now checks compatibility before downloading games

The Xbox application on Windows now shows users if a game will run well on their PC before purchasing and installing new titles. The new feature is a simple performance check label like “Should play great on this PC” that appears directly below the install or play button on the Xbox app.
VIDEO GAMES
percona.com

Percona Distribution for PostgreSQL Operator 1.1.0 – Notable Features

Percona in 2021 is heavily invested in making the PostgreSQL ecosystem better and contributing to it from different angles:. We have created pg_stat_monitor – query performance monitoring tool for PostgreSQL. Percona Distribution for PostgreSQL Operator was released in October. Greatly improved PostgreSQL monitoring with Percona Monitoring and Management. At...
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
enplugged.com

Meta Data Structure Damage in HP-Unix Operating System

An unbootable hard drive volume is one of the common problems encountered by users working on HP-Unix operating system. Few main reasons responsible for an unmountable behavior are file system damage, metadata structure corruption, virus attack, and more. One of the major consequences of an unbootable hard drive volume is the inaccessibility of data stored in that particular volume. To access the data stored in that volume, the best possible way is to restore the data from an updated backup. However, if no back up is available or backup falls short to restore the desired data, then you will need to use advanced HP-Unix Data Recovery application that can successfully recover your lost data.
SOFTWARE
TrendHunter.com

Entry-Level HD Smartphones

The Sharp Aquos Wish smartphone is being launched by the brand in Japan to provide consumers with an affordable entry-level solution that doesn't skimp when it comes to some must-have features. The smartphone features a 5.7-inch LCD screen that has a High Definition Plus resolution and will have a water...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

ViewSonic VX1755 17″ portable monitor $307 for gaming, work and pleasure

ViewSonic has created a new 17 inch portable monitor offering a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels together with a lightning fast refresh rate of 144 Hz. The portable monitor has been specifically designed for mobile work, PC and console gaming and offers a bright and vibrant Full HD IPS display to enjoy your favourite games on wherever you may be. Simply connect your laptop, smartphone or tablet equipped with a Display Port 1.2 Alt Mode and Power Delivery via USB-C connection, to the VX1755 monitor and experience a “more productive work environment easier web browsing and a more immersive viewing experience as you stream on the go” says ViewSonic.
ELECTRONICS
rockpapershotgun.com

God of War system requirements and PC features detailed: DLSS, ultrawide support, improved visuals and more

Ahead of God of War coming to PC on January 14th, an Nvidia blog post has laid bare the enhancements you can expect from the port, as well as the PC system requirements. In fairness it looks like a pretty comprehensive effort, combining expected tweaks like 21:9 ultrawide monitor support with performance-boosting Nvidia DLSS upscaling and even some general graphical upgrades. There’s a PC features trailer, too.
VIDEO GAMES

