Operating System Features

An unbootable hard drive volume is one of the common problems encountered by users working on HP-Unix operating system. Few main reasons responsible for an unmountable behavior are file system damage, metadata structure corruption, virus attack, and more. One of the major consequences of an unbootable hard drive volume is the inaccessibility of data stored in that particular volume. To access the data stored in that volume, the best possible way is to restore the data from an updated backup. However, if no back up is available or backup falls short to restore the desired data, then you will need to use advanced HP-Unix Data Recovery application that can successfully recover your lost data.

