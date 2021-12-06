ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia felon indicted in Mass. for possession of a firearm and ammunition

By WWLP Digital First
 2 days ago

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Virginia man was charged in an indictment unsealed Friday for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Ted Therrien, 51, of Newport News, Va., was indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Therrien was arrested in Newport News, Va., Wednesday. Following an initial appearance in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia Friday afternoon, Therrien was detained pending a detention hearing on Dec. 8, 2021. He will appear in Boston at a later date.

Springfield man charged with assaulting Border Patrol Agent with deadly weapon

According to the indictment, on or around July 30, 2021, in Fairhaven, Mass., Therrien unlawfully possessed a Ruger .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol and at least nine rounds of Remington .40 caliber ammunition. Therrien is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition due to a prior felony conviction.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and James Noble, Special Agent in Charge of Coast Guard Investigative Service, Northeast Region, made the announcement.  Valuable assistance was provided by the United States Marshals Service and the Fairhaven Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elianna Nuzum of Mendell’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

