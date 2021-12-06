ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the moon shine near Venus tonight on its way toward Saturn and Jupiter

By Chelsea Gohd
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Venus and the moon make a dazzling duo in the night sky tonight (Dec. 6), starting the moon's multi-day journey past a slew of planets. Venus, playfully known by many as the "evening star," is the brightest object in the night sky (barring the moon) right now, and it will be...

