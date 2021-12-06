Watch the moon shine near Venus tonight on its way toward Saturn and Jupiter

It has been over 50 years since humans last walked on the Moon. Did you know that a Colorado company, Advanced Space, is making the first small step towards NASA’s next giant leap returning to the Moon? Advanced Space, established for over 10 years and located in Westminster, is a recognized leader in commercial space mission planning and operations. As owner and operator of the upcoming mission to the moon, CAPSTONE (Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology and Operations Navigation Experiment), the Advanced Space team of dynamics, estimation, and control subject matter experts are flying this innovative mission to enable a return to the Moon and demonstrate cutting-edge mission capabilities. Working with NASA, the CAPSTONE mission will be a pathfinder for the nation’s Artemis Program and will validate proprietary technologies to provide positioning knowledge to future spacecraft at the Moon. Developing these technologies alongside other innovative solutions, Advanced Space is proud to continue supporting NASA, national security, and commercial customers in the pursuit of scientific exploration, commercial development, and future settlement of space. The unique blend of industry expertise and innovative capabilities at Advanced Space supports space programs by efficiently delivering solutions for mission planning and operations. Their agile, dynamic, and responsive team address challenges end-to-end from concept to completion. Even in the best of circumstances, space is exceptionally difficult. But not every mission has the luxury of waiting for the best circumstances to fly. The Advanced Space team excels at resolving issues that make space uniquely challenging. As a mission moves beyond the familiarity of orbits close to the Earth, new mission and orbit designs must be considered. Advanced Space can rapidly generate solutions enabling customers to efficiently move programs to completion. These capabilities are particularly apparent when considering missions requiring complex orbits or utilizing state-of-the-art propulsion technologies. The team also applies artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to analyze and provide a myriad of options to increase spacecraft automation and resilience. While the Advanced Space team has individuals with their own unique experiences, expertise, and skills, they don’t draw hard delineations between team members based on these factors. The open communication between teams and people enables them to approach problems through an interdisciplinary lens that ultimately allows for creative or unorthodox solutions that would otherwise have been infeasible from a singular perspective. Whether it is devising a machine learning solution to a flight software roadblock, modifying trajectory design methods to support a critical ground operations gap, or creating an improved user interface for the operations team to archive data, the Advanced Space team seeks input from more than the field they are working in to avoid stagnant approaches or duplicating work that has already been implemented in other industries. Advanced Space is recognized globally as experts in cislunar orbit design and operations. Innovative new technologies such as the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System (CAPS), enable future mission operations at the Moon and beyond. This proprietary peer-to-peer navigation capability reduces ground station congestion saving time, money, and improving future space operations. Additional unique capabilities include the highly efficient Ballistic Lunar Transfer (BLT), operations in Near Rectilinear Halo Orbits (NRHO), and optimal deployment of electric propulsion systems. Advanced Space is obsessed with customer mission success. Their team leverages talent, creativity, enthusiasm, science, and the power of partnerships to excel and deliver successful solutions. Every day Advanced Space works to Deliver Innovation to Orbit. > 10-year-old-company with 15,000 sq.ft. of state-of-the-art facilities > 35+ employees with 28+ advanced degrees > The team has supported 7 of the last 8 U.S. spacecraft to the Moon and is leading the next lunar mission > Proactively developing data science and trailblazing computing frameworks to support mission needs > Partnering to elevate industry effectiveness > National Security / Civil / Commercial Advanced Space enables the sustainable exploration, development, and settlement of space.

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO