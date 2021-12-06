US payrolls growth slowed in November while jobless rate fell
U.S. job growth registered its smallest gain this year while the unemployment rate fell by more than forecast to 4.2%, offering a mixed picture that may nevertheless push the Federal Reserve to quicken the wind-down of pandemic stimulus. Nonfarm payrolls climbed 210,000 in November after upward revisions to each...
American companies' search for workers didn't get any easier this fall. In October, the nation's available jobs unexpectedly rose to 11 million, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Wednesday. Even though that was short of the 11.1 million high from July, it was still far more than...
WASHINGTON — How’s the economy? It depends on who you ask. While the monthly U.S. jobs report showed employers again added fewer jobs than anticipated in November, the unemployment rate also dropped to a post-pandemic low. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed an unexpectedly low number...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job openings surged in October while hiring decreased, suggesting a worsening worker shortage, which could hamper employment growth and the overall economy. The Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday also showed a steady decline in layoffs, another sign...
Gold futures inched higher on Wednesday, but finished below the intraday high which was the highest level since last week, as investors watched developments with the omicron variant of the coronavirus and awaited U.S. inflation data due out at the end of the week.
Americans are quitting their jobs in near-record numbers, according to the latest data released by the US Department of Labor, with over four million leaving their places of employment in October. Approximately 4.2 million people quit their jobs in the month of October, the third highest number on record to...
The federal government likely ran a budget deficit of $193 billion in November, up from $145 billion in the same month last year, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday. The Treasury Department will release the official deficit data on Friday. The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.8 trillion in fiscal year 2021, the second highest on record. The CBO projects the 2022 deficit will narrow to $1.2 billion, in part because the federal government is no longer providing emergency pandemic assistance. For instance, outlays for unemployment compensation fell by $21 billion compared with the same month last year, the CBO said. Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House council of economic advisers. said Tuesday that the slowdown in government spending will result in an 8.5% contraction in "the fiscal impulse" on the economy in 2022, one of the biggest drops since World War II.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) November jobs report, released December 3, provides mixed news about the state of the nation’s economic recovery. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 210,000 jobs, compared to October’s increase of 531,000, and unemployment decreased by 0.4%, to 4.2%. BLS reports that “nonfarm employment has increased by 18.5 million since April 2020 but is down by 3.9 million, or 2.6 percent, from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.”
Long-dated yields for U.S. government debt ended higher Wednesday after posting the biggest three-day rise in three to four weeks as investors digested news suggesting the omicron variant of coronavirus may not impact the economy as much as feared.
Job quitters declined by 4.7%, falling to 4.16 million from 4.36 million, according to the Labor Department. Job openings accelerated to just below its all-time high, totaling 11.03 million, an increase of 4.1% as the rate increased to 6.9% from 6.7%. Economists have used the term "The Great Resignation" to...
Employers across the US recorded the year’s weakest month of hiring in November with only 210,000 jobs added on a seasonally adjusted basis, though the overall proportion of Americans who have a job or are looking for one rose by 2 percentage points, The New York Times reports. Economists...
U.S. job openings unexpectedly climbed to a near-record high in October, as employers struggled to attract new workers amid an ongoing labor shortage. The Labor Department said Wednesday there were 11.03 million job openings in October, the highest number of openings since July, when businesses were looking to fill 11.1 million positions. It marked an increase from September, when there were an upwardly revised 10.6 million open jobs.
US job openings rose to 11 million in October, according to JOLTS data out on Wednesday. Economists expected openings to be at 10.5 million but they shot higher just shy of July's record high. Another 4.2 million Americans quit, a drop from September's record but the third highest ever. Job...
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in October as exports soared to a record high, potentially setting up trade to contribute to economic growth this quarter for the first time in more than a year. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday, which also...
Businesses are likely to increase salaries budgets in 2022 by 3.9 percent according to a study by The Conference Board. Gad Levanon, head of the Labor Market Institute at The Conference Board, joined Cheddar to provide additional details about the survey's findings. He attributed the anticipated salary hikes to companies looking to retain current employees, a desire to attract a new crop of workers, and surging inflation.
Strong American export business caused a large drop in the US trade deficit last month, even as imports also rose, according to government data released Tuesday. The gap between imports and exports of goods and services dropped 17.6 percent to $67.1 billion last month, bringing the trade deficit down from a record hit the month before, the Commerce Department reported.
There were 11 million job openings while hiring remained steady and quitting cooled slightly in October, according to the Labor Department's latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover report. Despite the small drop in quits, turnover remains historically high as 4.2 million people quit their job in October, down from a...
