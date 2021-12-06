ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US payrolls growth slowed in November while jobless rate fell

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. job growth registered its smallest gain this year while the unemployment rate fell by more than forecast to 4.2%, offering a mixed picture that may nevertheless push the Federal Reserve to quicken the wind-down of pandemic stimulus. Nonfarm payrolls climbed 210,000 in November after upward revisions to each...

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 1

Related
erienewsnow.com

America's job openings jumped to 11 million in October

American companies' search for workers didn't get any easier this fall. In October, the nation's available jobs unexpectedly rose to 11 million, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Wednesday. Even though that was short of the 11.1 million high from July, it was still far more than...
ECONOMY
vidanewspaper.com

Jobs Report Misses Again, But Unemployment Continues Drop

WASHINGTON — How’s the economy? It depends on who you ask. While the monthly U.S. jobs report showed employers again added fewer jobs than anticipated in November, the unemployment rate also dropped to a post-pandemic low. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed an unexpectedly low number...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Job Openings Jump to 11 Million; Fewer Workers Voluntarily Quitting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job openings surged in October while hiring decreased, suggesting a worsening worker shortage, which could hamper employment growth and the overall economy. The Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday also showed a steady decline in layoffs, another sign...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfarm Payrolls#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Labor Department#Bloomberg#Treasury#Americans#Fed Chair
omahanews.net

Americans leaving jobs in almost record levels

Americans are quitting their jobs in near-record numbers, according to the latest data released by the US Department of Labor, with over four million leaving their places of employment in October. Approximately 4.2 million people quit their jobs in the month of October, the third highest number on record to...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. likely ran a $193 billion deficit in November versus $145 billion a year earlier, CBO says

The federal government likely ran a budget deficit of $193 billion in November, up from $145 billion in the same month last year, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday. The Treasury Department will release the official deficit data on Friday. The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.8 trillion in fiscal year 2021, the second highest on record. The CBO projects the 2022 deficit will narrow to $1.2 billion, in part because the federal government is no longer providing emergency pandemic assistance. For instance, outlays for unemployment compensation fell by $21 billion compared with the same month last year, the CBO said. Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House council of economic advisers. said Tuesday that the slowdown in government spending will result in an 8.5% contraction in "the fiscal impulse" on the economy in 2022, one of the biggest drops since World War II.
U.S. POLITICS
Brookings Institution

The November jobs report shows Black women are leaving the labor force

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) November jobs report, released December 3, provides mixed news about the state of the nation’s economic recovery. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 210,000 jobs, compared to October’s increase of 531,000, and unemployment decreased by 0.4%, to 4.2%. BLS reports that “nonfarm employment has increased by 18.5 million since April 2020 but is down by 3.9 million, or 2.6 percent, from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
CNBC

The 'Great Resignation' slowed down in October, while job openings jumped

Job quitters declined by 4.7%, falling to 4.16 million from 4.36 million, according to the Labor Department. Job openings accelerated to just below its all-time high, totaling 11.03 million, an increase of 4.1% as the rate increased to 6.9% from 6.7%. Economists have used the term "The Great Resignation" to...
ECONOMY
probuilder.com

November Sees Weak Hiring But More Labor Recruits

Employers across the US recorded the year’s weakest month of hiring in November with only 210,000 jobs added on a seasonally adjusted basis, though the overall proportion of Americans who have a job or are looking for one rose by 2 percentage points, The New York Times reports. Economists...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Job openings climb to near-record in October as labor shortage persists

U.S. job openings unexpectedly climbed to a near-record high in October, as employers struggled to attract new workers amid an ongoing labor shortage. The Labor Department said Wednesday there were 11.03 million job openings in October, the highest number of openings since July, when businesses were looking to fill 11.1 million positions. It marked an increase from September, when there were an upwardly revised 10.6 million open jobs.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Record exports sharply narrow U.S. trade deficit

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in October as exports soared to a record high, potentially setting up trade to contribute to economic growth this quarter for the first time in more than a year. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday, which also...
U.S. POLITICS
Cheddar News

U.S. Companies Expected to Increase Salaries in 2022

Businesses are likely to increase salaries budgets in 2022 by 3.9 percent according to a study by The Conference Board. Gad Levanon, head of the Labor Market Institute at The Conference Board, joined Cheddar to provide additional details about the survey's findings. He attributed the anticipated salary hikes to companies looking to retain current employees, a desire to attract a new crop of workers, and surging inflation.
BUSINESS
AFP

US trade deficit saw big export-fueled drop in October: govt

Strong American export business caused a large drop in the US trade deficit last month, even as imports also rose, according to government data released Tuesday. The gap between imports and exports of goods and services dropped 17.6 percent to $67.1 billion last month, bringing the trade deficit down from a record hit the month before, the Commerce Department reported.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy