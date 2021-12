The Notre Dame Fighting Irish dominated yet again to close out the regular season. This was an utter dismantling of a limping Stanford Cardinal team. Regardless of your opinion of the season overall, Notre Dame has come on at the right time and is playing their best football in all three phases. The Irish now just have to wait and see how Championship Saturday plays out. It is out of their hands, but the chaos is far from over. My thoughts below sum it up!

