Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says he was “not perfect” when questioning Alex McCarthy’s professionalism and would handle the matter differently in future.Hasenhuttl rounded on McCarthy after Southampton’s 1-1 home draw with Brighton last weekend, blaming the goalkeeper for Neal Maupay’s last-ditch equaliser.With the injured McCarthy fearing he was not mobile enough to protect the entire goal, James Ward-Prowse raced back to provide cover and ended up playing Maupay onside.Hasenhuttl said after the game that McCarthy “must be definitely more professional than that”, adding he would have replaced him with youngster Harry Lewis had he known about his hamstring issue.The Saints...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO