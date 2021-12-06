ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Exo One is a deliriously fun trip through sci-fi dreamscapes

By Jacob Geller
Polygon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExo One is a game about momentum. Fittingly, the game spends no more than a few seconds teaching its mechanics. You control what is essentially a high-tech marble in a desert of endless, rolling dunes. The rhythm of the game comes from the marble’s ability to increase or decrease its relative...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
factmag.com

Mitrilo dream of sci-fi apocalypse in Break-Cycle

AV art collective Mitrilo present 12 stunning CGI vignettes based on astrological interpretations of dreams. Mitrilo describe themselves as a “decentralized artistic research collective”, focused on live performance visuals, music and audiovisual arts. Comprised of some of the most skilled and visionary artists of the emerging AV art space, including Sevi Iko Dømochevsky, Razorade, Darío Alva, Daniel Benza, Diego Navarro, Otro, Noha Manfredi, Valeria Baret, Cesar Rodrez, Marco Henri and Miguel Ballarin, collectively Mitrilo count Arca, Holly Herndon, 100 gecs, Grimes, Lady Gaga, Ashnikko and Post Malone among their clients and collaborators. “Mitrilo was born out of the necessity of giving a voice to all of our scattered artistic outlets,” the collective explains, “trying to get them together under the same umbrella to funnel all of our efforts towards something more community oriented, and see how much ground could we cover with all of our skills combined.” Their first project as a collective is Break-Cycle, originally commissioned by Mira Festival to be presented as a panoramic, 360-degree projection at IDEAL in Barcelona, which combines 12 stunning CGI vignettes based on astrological interpretations of dreams.
VISUAL ART
cogconnected.com

Icarus: Fatal Sky Showcases New Sci-Fi Survival Game

Icarus: Fatal Sky Reveals More About the Universe Behind the Upcoming Sci-Fi Survival Game. Two days before its long-awaited release, we are getting more information on Icarus. RocketWerkz has released a 20-minute long documentary to preview their upcoming PC survival game. The documentary called “Icarus: Fatal Sky” uses a mix of game and live-action footage to give prospective players insight into the new game’s universe.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Exo One Review

I am a massive fan of No Man’s Sky; having plowed hundreds of hours of my time into that game. My reasons for the love though aren’t due to the meeting of aliens or crafting of a base or even leveling up. Instead it’s that moment in time when you arrive in a new solar system, and when given the chance to fly across an alien planet, not knowing what to expect, taking in the wonder of it all. Exo One is similar in those terms – a game which is all about the journey as you go about traveling across new worlds at exciting speeds, with much velocity. It’s a game where the journey is the main focus but it’s what you experience on the way that makes it exciting to play.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Sci-fi space shooter Chorus gets a launch trailer

Deep Silver has released a new trailer for Fishlabs’ sci-fi space opera shooter Chorus to celebrate the game’s launch. The game follows the story of Nara, the Circle’s deadliest warrior and now their most wanted fugitive, who sets off on a mission to destroy the cult that created her. Players can explore ancient temples and engage in zero-g combat alongside Nara’s sentient ship Forsaken as they hunt down The Great Prophet, the mysterious ruler of the Circle.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Sci Fi#Dreamscapes#Art Design#Oceans
TrendHunter.com

Cubic Sci-Fi Advent Calendars

The Star Trek Borg Cube Advent Calendar is an ominous, sci-fi-inspired way for avid fans of the series to count down the days to Christmas. The calendar includes a total of 24 high-quality collectibles all themed with Star Trek in mind from Eaglemoss including socks, drink coasters, an espresso cup and a variety of additional pieces. The cubic calendar will slide out to reveal a series of numbered cubes that contain the various collectibles and could even be placed on display after being opened thanks to its Borg Cube-inspired design.
LIFESTYLE
Digital Trends

Chorus review: Sci-fi shooter takes the ace out of space

“Chorus' stellar space combat is brought down by a myriad of design choices that range from frustrating to outright annoying.”. When I previewed Chorus, I praised the game for its high-intensity space dogfights. Aerial combat is fun enough, but when you move it into space and give a player’s ship superpowers, combat gets pushed to a whole new level. You can teleport behind your enemies and gun them down, or actually drift in space. Let me repeat that last part; you can drift in space, like, as if you were in a Fast and Furious movie.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Film Noir and Sci-Fi Converge in Timothy vs the Aliens

Timothy as a name doesn’t exactly scream potential gangster. But nevertheless, Timothy has a big problem to deal with, and I can’t imagine an alien invasion would have been high of his list of likely things to happen today. Load up your tommy gun and head to Little Fish City: Timothy vs the Aliens is available to download today on Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
UTD Mercury

Zita provides light-hearted sci-fi fun

Through a whimsical and eye-catching art style, Ben Hatke puts his own twist on the classic hero’s journey in his three-part comic book series “Zita the Spacegirl.” Against an apocalyptic sci-fi backdrop, Hatke keeps things interesting by making the hero’s journey one of redemption instead of self-discovery or lost innocence.
COMICS
gamefreaks365.com

Aftermath is a sci-fi psychological thriller coming to PC and consoles

The sci-fi psychological thriller Aftermath looks very promising in its reveal trailer. One O One Games, in conjunction with Meta Publishing, has presented the teaser for their new project. Aftermath is a sci-fi psychological thriller set on a damaged Earth where humans must perform the impossible day after day in order to survive.
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

Halo Infinite campaign review: a dazzling ballet of sci-fi action

Halo Infinite's grappleshot is a small marvel. Attached to our hero Master Chief's sizeable wrist, you can spit out its rope to attach to surfaces or bad guys and catapult the armour-plated super-soldier at a fair velocity. In battle it is a joy, barrelling towards hooked enemies before smacking them in the teeth, desperately flying out of danger as the warning sounds of your depleted shield ring out, before swinging out from behind cover, shotgun in hand, to rejoin the chaos.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie of 2021

From the desert planet of Arakkis to the remote tundra of Iceland, the MonsterVerse to the MCU, 2021’s best sci-fi/fantasy films took us on unforgettable, awe-inspiring journeys through time and space. These are our picks for the best sci-fi/fantasy movie of 2021.
MOVIES
Polygon

Animal Crossing’s 2.0 update is perfect for recreating Studio Ghibli movie scenes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have a knack for recreating the look of other iconic games within the adorable dimensions of one island. There are fan builds for Breath of the Wild as well as other classic Nintendo games, a task made easier with the inclusion of Mario-themed items in a March 2021 update. Other creators have taken to recreating iconic film worlds, especially those from Studio Ghibli’s acclaimed animated films.
VIDEO GAMES
New Scientist

Encounter review: A sci-fi road trip that gets lost along the wa

ENCOUNTER brings together three of the most exciting stars in the British film industry: director Michael Pearce, whose debut feature Beast was critically acclaimed on its release in 2017, screenwriter Joe Barton, who created the equally lauded Giri/Haji, and Riz Ahmed, whose performances in Four Lions, The Night Of and Sound Of Metal secured his status as one of the UK’s best actors.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Shot-on-Video Sci-Fi Horror Throwback FORGOTTEN TRASH Invades the Internet

Many modern films embrace 1980s nostalgia, but few embody the lo-fi aesthetic like Forgotten Trash. The shot-on-video sci-fi horror movie is available for digital download from Retro Video Pictures. A recent film school graduate stumbles across an alien in the woods who convinces him to help with an intergalactic television...
MOVIES
TrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi Film Gaming Promotions

Just weeks away from its theatrical release, 'The Matrix Resurrections' has launched a unique, interactive tie-in powered by Unreal Engine 5. The announcement of the new promotional experience came in the form of a teaser ad featuring a highly-realistic CGI version of Keanu Reeves. Following a display of the classic...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Map icons and mission types, explained – Halo Infinite guide

Halo Infinite’s Zeta Halo ring is covered in things to do and icons everywhere to represent everything form main story missions to a variety of other missions and collectibles. In this Halo Infinite guide, we’ll explain all the types of missions for Master Chief to tackle and show you...
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Exo One Review: An Interplanetary Search for Meaning

Exo One is a new atmospheric exploration game in which you control an alien craft in a strange mission guided by abstract messages and images towards an undetermined ending. If you are like me and enjoy a relaxing, albeit linear experience, then you may have a good time flying alongside the Exo One from planet to planet. I found it to be a similar experience to the game Journey, as they both have that similar sense of moving forward towards an unknown destination and purpose but enjoying every minute of it.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Fortnite Chapter 3 brings a new map, Spider-Man, and web-swinging

Fortnite’s new chapter has begun and it brought with it a whole-new map. Fortnite’s overhauled island features several new locations, new weather effects, and new weapons, but it’s still a big ol’ island Fortnite map, so it should still look familiar. The new island is tied closely to the season’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Destiny 2 guide: How to unlock Gjallarhorn’s Exotic Catalyst

Like many Exotics in Destiny 2, Gjallarhorn comes with its own Exotic Catalyst, which gives it a new perk and lets it create Orbs of Power. Gjallarhorn’s new perk is very powerful, upping the number of rockets in the magazine and further increasing its damage against groups. But actually...
VIDEO GAMES

