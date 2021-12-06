ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Native Martha De Laurentiis Dies After Cancer Battle, 67

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rt2JV_0dFV0Inh00

Pennsylvania native Martha De Laurentiis died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. She was 67 years old.

The news of her passing was shared by Bryan Fuller -- who developed TV series "Hannibal," which De Laurentiis executively produced -- on Instagram.

A Lancaster native, De Laurentiis was best known for "Breakdown," "Hannibal" and "Red Dragon."

She formed the Dino De Laurentiis Company in 1980 with her future husband.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 10

Related
Daily Voice

Family's Dogs Shot Dead In PA Woods: Report

A Pennsylvania family is searching for answers after their dogs were shot dead near their home. Caralina McElfresh Zimmerman's dogs, Aspen and Hagrid were found shot and lifeless in a field behind Calvary Baptist Church in Hunker, Westmoreland County, reported WPXI citing Pennsylvania state police.…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Inside Joke With Wife Wins PA Man Election: Report

We have all heard of Mickey Mouse being a write-in candidate -- but Mickey has never accepted the position.A central Pennsylvania man won a local election as a write-in candidate with two votes -- him and his wife.My husband and I did absentee ballots for our local elections to avoid crowds and the…
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Crash Victim Was Mother, Respected EMT In Region

A 30-year-old woman who died in a crash in the region is being remembered as a dedicated EMT and mother. Erica Vilaca was killed in the rollover crash in the Sullivan County town of Neversink on Sunday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported.Earlier report - 30-Year-Old Woman Killed In Rollover Cra…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Two Dead In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

Franklin Township Police were apparently investigating reports of a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two individuals on Dec. 7 in Newfield, after a car struck a pole.The car reportedly crashed into a pole at 2656 Harding Hwy in Gloucester County and killed the driver and a passenger immedia…
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Fuller
Daily Voice

Search Under Way For Paramus Teen

A search was under way for a 13-year-old girl in Paramus Wednesday morning.Sources tell Daily Voice Gabrielle Chu ran away from home sometime around 10:15 a.m.Authorities believe Gabrielle may be at or near the Paramus Park Mall.She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a brown sweat shirt and b…
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Mega Millions Players Take Home Combined $30K

There were two lucky Mega Millions players in New Jersey.The third-tier prizewinning tickets combined to win $30,000, state Lottery officials said.Both winners from Tuesday's drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball to win the $10,000 prize. One of those tickets was purch…
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer
Daily Voice

FOUND! Missing Paramus Teen Located Unharmed

UPDATE: The search for a Paramus runaway teen was called off after she returned home unharmed around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, authorities confirmed.The teen was reported missing around 10:15 a.m., launching a search near the Paramus Park Mall.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

2021 Has Been A Very Deadly Year For NJ Vehicle Crashes

We haven't even finished the busy holiday season, yet 2021 already is the deadliest year for vehicle crashes in recent years, authorities said.There were at least 607 reported crashes in New Jersey this year -- through Tuesday-- resulting in 633 deaths, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's…
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Voice

Indictments Announced In Area Attempted Murder Case

A Hudson Valley man who has been on the run in connection with a shooting earlier this year has been captured and charged with attempted murder.Orange County resident Lavelle Stackhouse, age 24, of Newburgh, was arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and charged with attempted murder in the second degree.Ac…
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
172K+
Followers
31K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy