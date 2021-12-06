Pennsylvania Native Martha De Laurentiis Dies After Cancer Battle, 67

Pennsylvania native Martha De Laurentiis died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. She was 67 years old.

The news of her passing was shared by Bryan Fuller -- who developed TV series "Hannibal," which De Laurentiis executively produced -- on Instagram.

A Lancaster native, De Laurentiis was best known for "Breakdown," "Hannibal" and "Red Dragon."

She formed the Dino De Laurentiis Company in 1980 with her future husband.

