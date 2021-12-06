ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

New driver's bid to hit TikTok fame ended with friend in intensive care with brain bleed and a fractured skull after Morrisons car park driving stunt went wrong

By Kaya Terry For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A newly-qualified driver's bid to hit TikTok fame ended with her friend in intensive care with a fractured skull and bleed on the brain after the pair tried to recreate a social media 'prank'.

Natasha Graham, 19, of South Shields, South Tyneside, was behind the wheel of her Fiat 500 while her friend gripped on to the front of her vehicle in a supermarket car park in Sunderland last November.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, lost their grip trying to recreate the social media 'prank' and ended up with serious injuries that put them in intensive care.

Graham has now been given a suspended prison sentence for the 'immature but wholly irresponsible driving prank'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vIpqr_0dFUzuyg00
Newly-qualified driver Natasha Graham, 19, (Pictured) of South Shields, South Tyneside, was behind the wheel of her Fiat 500 while her friend gripped on to the front of her vehicle in a supermarket car park in Sunderland last November
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4L4F_0dFUzuyg00
Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, lost their grip trying to recreate the social media 'prank' and ended up with serious injuries that put them in intensive care. Pictured: Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court: 'The offence occurred in the Morrisons car park in Sunderland when the defendant attempted to create a video where a car was driven with someone on the bonnet.

'The defendant accepts her driving fell below the standards of a competent and careful driver.'

The court heard that the car, which had one other passenger inside, originally reversed while the victim held on.

After coming to a stop, Graham attempted the manoeuvre again but this time she accelerated forward.

Mr Wardlaw added: 'The defendant moved forward slowly. She expected the complainant to hold on until she stopped the car.

'It's not the prosecution's case the defendant deliberately caused injuries sustained by the complainant.

'The complainant has little recollection of the incident but can recall being in the car park where they decided to recreate the video.'

It was not known exactly what prompted the victim to let go of the car but one witness heard a loud cracking noise from nearby.

The victim was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle and treated in ICU for a fractured skull, bleed on the brain, and a fractured ankle, but has since made a recovery.

Mr Wardlaw told the court that Graham was fairly new to the car and struggled to find the bite point in order for it to accelerate.

It had been suggested the noise of the engine may have surprised the complaint and led to the loss of grip.

Graham pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Tom Gent, mitigating, told the court: 'This is clearly a tragic case.

'She is clearly deeply sorry for what she did. She of course wishes she could turn back the clock.

'It was, in my submission, a foolish and immature decision albeit made jointly by the group but nevertheless foolish and immature.

'The defendant stopped her car, she got out, she immediately went to the assistance of the complainant.

'She called the emergency services and she provided a blanket and was understandably extremely distressed.

'She has a clean driving licence and has never been in any trouble of any kind which has involved the police until this indent.'

Assistant Judge Advocate General Edward Legard told Graham: 'This was, in any view, an immature but wholly irresponsible driving prank that has caused a very serious injury.

'Cars are not play things. They are heavy lumps of metal pulled by powerful engines which when used irresponsibly inevitably cause injury and often death.

'You decided it would be fun to attempt to recreate a TikTok video where by one person held on to the bonnet of the car whilst it was being driven around.'

The judge told Graham the offence was so serious it passed the custodial threshold, but given her strong personal mitigation he was prepared to suspend it.

He added: 'I accept that you yourself continue to express your own pain.

'There is no doubt the sincerity of your remorse. I have decided, with some caution, to suspend the sentence.'

The judge sentenced her to 12 months in a young offender's institute suspended for 18 months.

She must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work as well as being banned from driving for two years.

Comments / 33

Laurie Johnson
2d ago

I am pretty sure she "attempted" to copy an influencer's tutorial on makeup. It influenced her driving style... Years later, she will look at that picture and and say wtf was I thinking! Dies of embarrassment. 😂😂😂

Reply
19
The_Overlord
2d ago

Look at that face!😂 One eyebrow higher than the other and dust buster eyelashes. Chick would probably look decent if she just kept it natural.

Reply(2)
11
DeAnne Hilton
2d ago

Is her face real or is this one of those fake faces computers come up with?

Reply
10
Related
The Independent

Drink-driver left two pedestrians and a police officer with life-changing injuries

A drink-driver who was double the limit when she ploughed off the road causing life-changing injuries to three pedestrians has been jailed.Karolina Serafin had been drinking vodka shots all evening on 11 July this year when she began driving her Renault Megane in the early hours of the morning.The 25-year-old mounted the pavement shortly before 1.25am in Wakefield and crashed into three people, crushing them against a parked police van.Two of the victims suffered such severe injuries they had to be resuscitated at the scene and both lost a leg.The third, a police officer who was responding to an earlier...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Louis Watkiss: Parents held son as he died after SnowDome crash

The parents of a boy killed in a collision at an indoor ski slope have spoken of how they held him as he died. Twelve-year-old Louis Watkiss, from Sutton Coldfield, died at the Tamworth SnowDome in Staffordshire in September. Parents Chris and Natalie Watkiss were at home when they got...
ACCIDENTS
The Charleston Press

Father beat his two-month-old baby daughter for five minutes because she was crying all the time, the girl died and he blamed the family cat for the injuries, charged

Those who plan to become parents should make sure they are ready for everything that comes with having children including a lot of time and effort dedicated to the babies, many sleepless nights and a bunch of other things that will never be the same once one becomes parent. But...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#Cars#Driving#South Shields#Fiat#Newcastle Crown Court#Icu
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buzzfeednews.com

An 8-Year-Old Boy Has Become The Sixth Person To Die From Their Injuries In The Waukesha Parade Attack

An 8-year-old boy on Tuesday became the sixth person to die from injuries suffered in the vehicle attack on a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday evening. The death of Jackson Sparks was confirmed by prosecutors Tuesday during the preliminary hearing for the man accused of intentionally driving his SUV through the crowd, killing five adults and injuring at least 48 people. Among the injured were 18 children ages 3 to 16 years old, including three sets of siblings.
WAUKESHA, WI
Complex

Man Dies Five Days After He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead and Put in Morgue Freezer

An Indian man has been declared dead for the second time in a week. According to the Times of India, 40-year-old electrician Srikesh Kumar was hospitalized last Thursday after he was struck by a motorcycle in Moradabad. Kumar was said to be in critical condition when he was first transferred to a nearby private health facility with internal head injuries. Doctors reportedly determined they could not improve his condition, so they referred him to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
ACCIDENTS
Shreveport Magazine

Baby was left unattended on a changing table on her first day of daycare, the 2-month-old girl rolled off, landed in a mop bucket and drowned; no charges for the owner

According to the statement, a grand jury recently declined to charge the owner of a state-licensed daycare where a 2-month-old girl reportedly drowned in August. And now, the family is asking for justice after the death of their infant on her first day of daycare. They say the 2-month-old baby girl was left unattended on a changing table and somehow rolled off, landing in a nearby mop bucket where she drowned.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Prank
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Telegraph

Two mothers died ‘after catching herpes from same caesarean surgeon’

Two mothers who died after giving birth may have caught an infection from the same surgeon during their caesareans, documents suggest. Kimberly Sampson, 29, and Samantha Mulcahy, 32, died six weeks apart from an infection caused by the herpes virus after giving birth in two separate hospitals run by East Kent Hospitals Trust.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

14-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide After Losing Money In Online Games; Body Retrieved From Pond

Online game addiction has led to the suicide of a 14-year-old boy in India. The teen ended his life by jumping into a pond after he lost a lot of money in online games. The boy, identified as S Akash, went missing from his home in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Tuesday evening. His parents filed a police complaint after the teenager did not return home. Police launched a search for the boy. They found his footwear and bicycle near a pond Wednesday, local daily Mathrubhumi reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

This man drove 200 miles with a dog stuck on his bumper

In China, a man named Loudi Zhang was driving down the motorway at an extremely high speed when he realised that his car had hit some kind of animal. Zhang didn't stopimmediately to check what had happened—he just assumed that the poor animal had almost certainly been killed. The motorist continued driving for almost 200 miles before he finally stopped to see the damage to his car.
PETS
Daily Mail

Family of mother, 25, who died after waiting THREE DAYS for help in crashed car alongside her dead boyfriend are handed £1million from Police Scotland over its failure to respond to emergency call

The family of a young mother who died after waiting three days for help escaping from a crashed car will receive more than £1 million in damages from police. Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28 died after their car went off the M9 motorway near Stirling on July 5, 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman, 32, gives birth to surprise baby five weeks after boyfriend bought her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' because she had 'put on a bit of weight'

A woman has revealed how she learned she was 33 weeks pregnant after her boyfriend got her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' after noticing she had put on 'a bit of weight.'. Kirsty Pearce, 32, from Lowestoft, noticed she had put on weight at the start of October, with her boyfriend Matt Sylvester, 40, jokingly buying her a test.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Fort Worth

He is “all white, he’s pale”: Woman smothered her six-week-old son for “20 minutes” until he died because her children were crying and she couldn’t handle the stress

Not every person is prepared to be a parent and this was once again confirmed in today’s case when a woman smothered her six-week-old son for “20 minutes” until he died “because she was stressed due to life and having two kids” or at least that’s what the motive was according to her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

West Midlands paramedic dies after 999 call blunder because his call handler colleague 'was having problems with his headset and couldn't hear properly' when told he had stopped breathing

A severely-ill off-duty paramedic with West Midlands Ambulance Service died after a 999 call from his Worcestershire home was wrongly categorised 'because he was having problems with his headset and could not hear properly', an inquest has heard. Andrew Lightbody, 53, turned purple and collapsed at his home after a...
HEALTH
The Independent

Woman shows chin infection reportedly caused by kissing a man with beard stubble

A woman has shared a video of the infection she allegedly developed after kissing a man with beard stubble, while joking that she is a “stubble survivor”.On Wednesday, Hannah, who goes by the username @hannahwitts42 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the effects the stubble had on her chin in response to another user @nebarb who shared a TikTok of her inflamed-looking chin with the caption: “The dry skin beard after kissing a boy with stubble.”In her own video, Hannah shared a series of photos of her own chin, with the first showing the area covered with what appeared to...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

269K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy