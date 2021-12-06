Crystal Adkins Pennix is our Educator of the Week!
HIGH POINT, N.C. — FOX8 honors Crystal Adkins Pennix, principal of Allen Jay Elementary School. Congrats, Crystal!
If you know of an educator who is worthy of this nomination please fill out the nomination form here . Educator of the Week is sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
