High Point, NC

Crystal Adkins Pennix is our Educator of the Week!

By FOX8 Digital Desk
 5 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. — FOX8 honors Crystal Adkins Pennix, principal of Allen Jay Elementary School. Congrats, Crystal!

If you know of an educator who is worthy of this nomination please fill out the nomination form here . Educator of the Week is sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

