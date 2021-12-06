Fire crews respond to structure fire on East Jefferson Pike

Rutherford County, TN – According to the Rutherford County Fire Rescue, this unfortunate incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

It happened in the 300 block of East Jefferson Pike.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a structure fire.

The responding crews discovered that heavy smoke was coming out the roof of a home.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No other information is available at the moment.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.