Fire crews respond to structure fire on East Jefferson Pike
Rutherford County, TN – According to the Rutherford County Fire Rescue, this unfortunate incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
It happened in the 300 block of East Jefferson Pike.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a structure fire.
The responding crews discovered that heavy smoke was coming out the roof of a home.
They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
No other information is available at the moment.
The cause of fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
Comments / 0