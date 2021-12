The Lake Havasu City Finance Department, is pleased to announce that it has received The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The award is a form of acknowledgment in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and is a reflection of the commitment of the governing body and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

