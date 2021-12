The Canadian dollar continues to head higher this week. In the North American session. USD/CAD is trading at 1.2654, down 0.78% on the day. What can we expect from the Bank of Canada policy decision on Wednesday? The bank will likely maintain current policy, which has been accommodative. We can expect the bank to maintain the benchmark rate of 0.25% and to announce that it will continue to reinvest assets as they mature. The bank ended its QE scheme in October, so the focus is currently on the timing of an interest hike. There is a disconnect between market expectations and BoC guidance – the markets are projecting a rate hike in the first quarter, while the BoC is looking at mid-2022.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO