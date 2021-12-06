ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Police: 17-year-old arrested in stolen car with handgun

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVp4c_0dFUysB100

Mt. Juliet, TN – According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday.

Police officials said the license plate recognition cameras alerted Mt. Juliet Police Department officers to a Hyundai Sonata stolen out of Nashville.

The responding officers intercepted the vehicle on N. Mt. Juliet Road.

After a short pursuit, the officers arrested the 17-year-old male suspect.

The 17-year-old suspect was carrying a handgun with an extended magazine, police said.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mount Juliet, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stolen Car#Hyundai#N Mt Juliet Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Chattanooga Daily News

Convicted felon arrested after police find drugs, guns

Nashville, TN – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, this incident occurred early Sunday morning in the Andrew Jackson Courts area. Metro Nashville Police Department officers heard 20 gunshots and saw the 25-year-old suspect walking along 16thAvenue North. Police said the suspect was not responding to officers’ questions. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
18K+
Followers
914
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy