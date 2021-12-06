Police: 17-year-old arrested in stolen car with handgun
Mt. Juliet, TN – According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday.
Police officials said the license plate recognition cameras alerted Mt. Juliet Police Department officers to a Hyundai Sonata stolen out of Nashville.
The responding officers intercepted the vehicle on N. Mt. Juliet Road.
After a short pursuit, the officers arrested the 17-year-old male suspect.
The 17-year-old suspect was carrying a handgun with an extended magazine, police said.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
