Police: 17-year-old arrested in stolen car with handgun

Mt. Juliet, TN – According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday.

Police officials said the license plate recognition cameras alerted Mt. Juliet Police Department officers to a Hyundai Sonata stolen out of Nashville.

The responding officers intercepted the vehicle on N. Mt. Juliet Road.

After a short pursuit, the officers arrested the 17-year-old male suspect.

The 17-year-old suspect was carrying a handgun with an extended magazine, police said.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.