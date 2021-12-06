ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gallup Police seek armed robbery suspects

 5 days ago

Following an armed robbery, Gallup police are seeking information about three suspects. A single gun shot was fired inside C and R Insurance at 1365 N. U. S. Hwy. 491 Dec. 4, during a robbery. No injuries were reported....

montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Police Arrest Suspect for Committing Armed Bank Robberies in Wheaton and Burtonsville

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged Israel Edenilson Ramirez, age 28, from Burtonsville with the November 19 and December 3 armed bank robberies that occurred in Wheaton and Burtonsville. On November 19, at approximately 11:33 a.m., Ramirez...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Cleveland.com

Police ask for public’s help in seeking armed home invasion suspect: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated burglary: Maple Road. At 2:05 p.m. Nov. 30, two residents had just returned home from shopping and carrying purchased items from their car into the house when two two male suspects entered the home’s side door, pointed guns at them and told them, as well as two others who were in the house, to get on the floor.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
CBS Chicago

Police Alert Residents Of Recent Robberies In Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses and residents Saturday of recent armed robberies in Rogers Park. In each incident, the offender armed with a semi-automatic firearm would approach the victims on the street, or in cases in their residence entryway and demand their property. Two of the robberies occurred in commercial establishments: 7300 block of North Sheridan Avenue on Dec. 4, 2021, at 3:01 a.m. 7000 block of North Wolcott Avenue Dec. 6, 2021, at 7:28 p.m. 6300 block of North Glenwood Avenue Dec. 6, 2021, at 7:40 p.m. 1400 block of North Shore Avenue Dec. 6, 2021, at 8:15 p.m. 1400 block of West Devon Dec. 6, 2021, at 8:23 p.m. 7300 block of North Clark Avenue Dec. 8, 2021, at 8:45 p.m. The offender is described as an African American man, 30-40 years of age, large build, between 5’8” – 6’1”, wearing a red jacket or dark hooded sweatshirt with a black hat and face-covering. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Dollar General in Silver Spring; Surveillance Video of Suspect Released

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating the November 23 armed robbery of the Dollar General store in the 13800 block of Outlet Dr. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
KRDO News Channel 13

Canon City Police search for suspect who assaulted female jogger

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City Police are searching for a suspect in a reported assault on the Riverwalk Trail, which is near John Griffin Regional Park, just east of South 9th Street in Canon City. According to officers, a female was jogging in the area Saturday morning around 8:15 a.m, when she was The post Canon City Police search for suspect who assaulted female jogger appeared first on KRDO.
CAÑON CITY, CO
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Man In Wheelchair Beaten, Robbed By Group Of Suspects In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was beaten, robbed and dragged from his wheelchair early this month in the Bronx. The disturbing attack was caught on video around 2:30 a.m. on November 8 at the corner of East Tremont and Anthony avenues. Police said the 39-year-old victim got into an argument with a woman on the sidewalk, when she and three men started punching him in the head. (Credit: NYPD) Surveillance video shows one suspect pull the victim out of his wheelchair and continue to wail on him on the ground. Another suspect can be seen taking his backpack, containing his cellphone and $800. Police said the victim suffered pain to his head and body but refused medical attention. Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman Taken To Hospital Among Victims In String Of North Side Armed Robberies

Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman taken to the hospital was among the victims in a string of North Side armed robberies late Friday and early Saturday, police said. A group of five men and three women were walking in Lakeview at about 11:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Barry Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to them, police said. Three armed men jumped out of the car and approached the group while another man stayed in the driver’s seat of the sedan. The offenders demanded the group’s purses, wallets and phones, police said. The entire group complied...
CHICAGO, IL
KTVU FOX 2

SF to pay $2.5M to slain unarmed carjacking suspect

SAN FRANCISCO - The city of San Francisco will pay $2.5 million to the mother of an unarmed Black man killed by a rookie San Francisco Police Department officer in 2017. Keita O'Neil, 42, died after former officer Chris Samayoa shot him during a police chase in the city's Bayview District on Dec. 1, 2017.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
abc11.com

3 'violent' escaped inmates have Tasers, remain at large

The search is on for three "violent" inmates who remain at large days after escaping from a Georgia jail, authorities said. Tyree Williams Jr., 33; Brandon Pooler, 24; Dennis Penix Jr., 28; and two other inmates fled the Pulaski County Jail, about 130 miles south of Atlanta, on the night of Nov. 12, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Tri-City Herald

School bus driver said he ‘lost it’ before tackling 12-year-old, Minnesota police say

A Minnesota school bus driver has been charged with assault after police accused him of tackling a 12-year-old student to the ground. On the morning of Nov. 9, bus driver Paul Duane Martin, 72, of Ham Lake, Minn., was in the parking lot of Fridley High School when he was captured on the school’s camera system running off a school bus, police said in a complaint.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEVN

Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested a woman, charging her with manslaughter and aggravated assault in relation to the shooting on Marquette Drive Monday. Jesse Schmockel, 22, from Kyle, is accused of shooting and killing a man as well as injuring two others Monday morning. The injured people have serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Monday evening, police said they wanted to question Schmockel about the shooting but did not call her a suspect at the time.
RAPID CITY, SD
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

