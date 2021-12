Atlanta police have released surveillance video of two men suspected in the fatal shooting of a Morehouse College student at his off-campus home last month. Tyrone W. Holmes, 25, of Savannah, was found shot dead Nov. 3 at the home on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, Morehouse officials confirmed at the time. Holmes was a senior studying psychology and a decorated student, according to a letter sent out by the Morehouse administration. He was also a Ronald McNair Scholar as well as a Gates Millennium Scholar.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO