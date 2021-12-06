Pandemic relief to help health care workers with child care

As the State’s largest provider of HIV primary care, the health system treats almost 15,000 patients with HIV/AIDS. In recognition of World AIDS Day, NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that the health system’s efforts to keep New Yorkers with HIV/AIDS healthy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic helped patients maintain high levels of viral load suppression and achieve high levels of COVID-19 vaccination to prevent illness. People with HIV/AIDS have a higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. With nearly 15,000 New Yorkers with HIV/AIDS under its care, the health system’s HIV clinics across the city offered uninterrupted access to antiretroviral therapy (ART) and routine care through virtual care appointments, medication delivery services, 90-day ART supply, and special clinic-based outreach programs that connected New Yorkers with HIV/AIDS to COVID-19 vaccines and other resources.

