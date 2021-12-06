ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keira Knightley nervous about returning to work for first time since pandemic began

Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnightly wrapped filming her new black comedy Silent Night two...

arcamax.com

Keira Knightley thinks movie should have warning

Keira Knightley thinks her new movie, 'Silent Night', should "come with a warning". The 36-year-old actress is concerned the black comedy will hit too close to home because of the coronavirus pandemic, as although it features a threat to the world due to climate change, not a virus, it features topics that have become familiar to many over the last two years such as lockdowns, food shortages and emotional moments on video calls.
MOVIES
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Keira Knightley and family contract coronavirus

Keira Knightley and her family have been battling coronavirus. The 36-year-old actress was left feeling "rubbish" after contracting COVID-19, despite being double vaccinated, but her husband James Righton was "smug" to have no symptoms, and the couples daughters, Edie, six, and two-year-old Delilah also tested positive. Speaking in a Zoom...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

David Dastmalchian Joins Keira Knightley in ‘Boston Strangler’ (Exclusive)

David Dastmalchian is going from the world of sci-fi and comics to 1960s Boston. The Dune and The Suicide Squad actor is joining the cast of 20th Century Studios’ Boston Strangler, which already includes Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola and Chris Cooper. The film, from writer-director Matt Ruskin, is based on the infamous Boston Strangler murders that rocked Boston from 1962-64 and left at least 11 women dead. The film centers on Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), the reporter who broke the story of the strangler. Along with reporter Jean Cole, McLaughlin challenged the sexism of the era, pursuing the story at...
MOVIES
Telegraph

Keira Knightley: 'It's impossible to be liked by everyone'

‘Do you mind if we don’t turn our cameras on?’ Keira Knightley’s familiar, if a little more nasal than normal, voice echoes out from my laptop. ‘It’s just that I’ve got Covid and I’m feeling pretty rubbish…’. She sounds deceptively perky considering that her entire family has fallen foul of...
CELEBRITIES
thesalemnewsonline.com

Annabelle Wallis 'adored' starring with Keira Knightley in Silent Night

Annabelle Wallis loved "fawning over" Keira Knightley on the set of 'Silent Night'. The 37-year-old actress stars alongside Keira and relished the chance to work in the festive film alongside her. Annabelle told Digital Spy: "I'm such a Keira Knightley fan. I just love her so much. It was the...
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

'Silent Night' Starring Keira Knightley With Director Camille Griffin

Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode star in part Christmas, part apocalyptic film Silent Night. Writer/Director Camille Griffin joins the show to talk about collaborating with her actor sons, including Roman Griffin Davis, how famed cinematographer and her husband, Ben Davis refused to shoot the film, and more. Producer Amy Pascal...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

South End Transforms Into Movie Set For ‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley

BOSTON (CBS) – Passersby were hoping for a glimpse of a celebrity as the South End transformed into a movie set for filming of 20th Century’s “Boston Strangler.”. “I am one of those guys who would love to see somebody, and I haven’t yet so God help them if I do see them because I’ll be the ‘oh my God, I can’t believe, let me get a picture with you’- yea I’m that guy,” said South End resident Scott Grady.
BOSTON, MA
Cinema Blend

