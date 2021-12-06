ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

How I infused some summer into my winter skincare routine

By BestReviews, Sian Babish
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0po5Tz_0dFUwthe00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

As I bid adieu to warm weather, it’s time to switch to creams and lotions to manage my super-dry skin during the winter months. But this year, I won’t be lathering up with cold-weather products I’ve never truly loved. Instead, I’m infusing some summer into my winter skincare routine — and I’m loving it.

Sol de Janeiro taps into the joy and sunshine of Brazilian summers with luscious products featuring rich ingredients and intoxicating scents. I’ve used a few of the brand’s best-selling products, and each one makes me feel like I’m soaking up the sun, even when there’s snow on the horizon — or on my driveway.

Here are the top three Sol de Janeiro products that I plan on using all winter long.

What is Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream?

The Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, arguably the brand’s most popular product, is an ultrarich cream packed with antioxidants and nourishing ingredients. The whipped, buttery texture is luxurious, yet it absorbs quickly into my skin. It works particularly well on notoriously dry areas, including my elbows and dry, cracking hands from hand sanitizer use. Its scent, however, is by far the best feature, with bright, nutty notes with tropical floral undertones.

Where to buy Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhptr_0dFUwthe00

You can pick up Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream at Amazon , Sephora and Sol de Janeiro . The standard 8.1-ounce tub is $45, while the 2.5-ounce tub is $20. The jumbo tub, which is 500mL, is available at Sephora for $79.

Shop Now

What is Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream?

Sol de Janeiro’s Coco Cabana Cream is a deep moisturizer infused with oils to smooth and soften even the most dehydrated skin, like mine. It delivers a pampered feeling with a “plush” texture that glides across skin easily and absorbs well, especially on larger areas like arms and thighs. The fragrance, although light, lingers and is evocative; the memorable scent features a blend of coconut cream, toasted praline and orchid reminiscent of pleasant summer perfumes .

Where to buy Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13to88_0dFUwthe00

The Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream is available at Amazon , Sephora and Sol de Janeiro . The 8.1-ounce jar costs $45, and the 2.5-ounce jar is $20.

Shop Now

What is Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel?

The Brazilian 4 Play Shower Cream-Gel has a spa-quality to it, namely with its luxurious lather and bold scent with full-bodied pistachio and salted caramel notes. It’s infused with coconut and Açai oils as well as fatty acids, which made my dry skin softer, smoother and more hydrated. Because the formula is also sulfate-free, it is far less drying and irritating than others I’ve tried. And while the shower cream-gel is gentle enough for sensitive skin, it still delivers deep-cleaning action.

Where to buy Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYtW4_0dFUwthe00

The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel is sold at Sephora and Sol de Janeiro . It costs $25 for the standard 13-ounce bottle and $49 for the 33.1-ounce pump-top bottle. The travel-friendly 3-ounce bottle retails for $10.

Shop Now

Other Sol de Janeiro products worth considering

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzYQ9_0dFUwthe00

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ‘62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

The Cheirosa ‘62 fragrance has a warm, sun-kissed scent with gourmand base notes. Spray it on your body or hair to bring summer with you everywhere you go.

Sold by Amazon , Sephora and Sol de Janeiro

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qvf8s_0dFUwthe00

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Scrub

This gentle exfoliator moisturizes as it buffs away dry skin with tiny sugar crystals and crushed cupuaçu seeds. It leaves skin with a warm, beach-ready glow.

Sold by Amazon , Sephora and Sol de Janeiro

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Al2Z_0dFUwthe00

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter

Sol de Janeiro’s nourishing lip butter keeps lips soft and smooth with nourishing oils. The antioxidant-rich formula also protects delicate lips from UV damage.

Sold by Amazon , Sephora and Sol de Janeiro

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

This Multitasking Serum Cuts My Beauty Routine in Half

I hate to admit it, but untouched skincare products are hiding in my beauty cabinets. So when I discover multitasking products that aim to take the place of a 12-step beauty routine, I’m always intrigued. After all, I just want products that work, without the complexity and guesswork that a perfectly tailored skincare routine usually consists of. Enter the Lula Potion Serum—what multitasking dreams are made of. The potent formula functions as a daily face serum that tackles dehydration and dullness, a hair serum that tames flyaways, a cuticle oil to nourish dry nails, and a body glow that delivers a sun-kissed sheen to the shoulders and chest.
SKIN CARE
Health

The 11 Best Anti-Aging Night Creams, According to Dermatologists

Sunspots, wrinkles, and fine lines are an inevitable part of getting older. "Every day of our lives, we're making and breaking down collagen thanks to an enzyme in the skin called collagenase," says New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. "But as we age, we break down more collagen than we make, and that's one of the reasons we get wrinkles."
SKIN CARE
yellowbrickhome.com

My Makeup Routine + Favorite Products

I’m sharing my makeup routine and my go-to products for a bright, natural look. After sharing my skincare essentials, I received countless requests asking if I could unpack my makeup favorites in a blog post, too! I’ve shared favorite products in the past, but this will be a more comprehensive list of the items I reach for over and over again. While I love experimenting with new brands and colors (makeup is fun, after all!), today I’m sharing my current favorites for a bright + natural look. I love pink lips, rosy cheeks, and dark, fluffy brows. My everyday makeup takes me 5 minutes to apply, and I refuse to choose a desert island favorite! (Okay, okay, if I had to, it’d be this.)
MAKEUP
Elle

3 Skincare Ingredients To Maintain Glowing Skin This Winter

Thanks to chilly outside temperatures, central heating and a serious lack of sunshine, the winter months can be hard on the skin. As a result, you might find that your usual skincare routine just isn’t cutting it anymore and you need to switch things up to restore that summer glow.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Skincare#Dry Skin#Fatty Acids#Bestreviews#Brazilian#Coco Cabana Cream
Telegraph

How to fake a good night's sleep with skincare

It is a well known fact that getting a good night's sleep is one of the best defences for overall health, but as it turns out the same rings true for the age-old notion of beauty sleep, especially when it comes to matters of skin. Recent research by Boots own brand No7 and insight company Kantar has found that 41 percent of women who noticed increased signs of ageing blamed the changes in their skin on reduced sleep.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Award-Winning Skincare Products

'PAUME' is a Canadian retailer of hand-care products most known for its award-winning skincare product, 'PAUME Antibacterial Hand Gel.' PAUME has launched a new line of three hand-care products just in time for the holidays. Included in PAUME's new lineup are an exfoliating hand cleanser, an exfoliating hand cleanser home kit, and a probiotic hand balm.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
horseandrider.com

Mix Up Your Winter Riding Routine

During the winter months, finding a good day to ride can be hard. You’re constantly dealing with frigid temperatures, snow-covered outdoor arenas, and wind so cold that it takes your breath away. When you’re stuck at home in your small indoor arena for months at a time, it can take the fun out of riding or even keep you from spending time in the saddle with your horse all together. But you don’t have to let cold days keep you from enjoying your horse. Here I’m going to share a few things you can do on the ground and in the saddle to keep things exciting and help your horse avoid getting bored doing the same thing over and over.
ANIMALS
thezoereport.com

If You Want To Avoid Dry, Cracked Skin This Winter, This $150 Device Is A Must

There are certain skin care practices that you should follow year-round for a clear, healthy complexion, like applying plenty of daily SPF, removing your makeup before bed, and generally keeping your hands off your face. But once chilling temperatures are in the picture, beauty buffs are forced to switch things up when it comes to the daily routine and take into account some of the winter’s best skin care tips.
SKIN CARE
KDVR.com

Living Proof review: Can this dry shampoo leave hair looking healthy and clean?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dry shampoo can be a lifesaver between wash days or for those with busy schedules. However, it can leave hair feeling weighed down, dried out or coated with visible residue. Those who use shampoos for colored hair also have to be careful that their shampoo won’t strip away their color.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

Fact: These Products Will Make Your Hair Grow Like Crazy, According to Reviews

For healthier hair that grows like crazy, we'll try anything, right? I mean, at least I know I will. Last year, when my hair was shedding a ton, I was reading up and trying all the supplements and haircare products in the hopes that I could stop what I thought was a descent into baldness. I have a routine down now that doesn't make my hair shedding as scary as it was, but I still have my moments. I think the cause is a mixture of stress and not getting enough vitamins and minerals (and probably some genetics thrown in).
HAIR CARE
kpopstarz.com

TWICE Momo Skincare Routine 2021 — Here’s How to be as Glowing as the ‘SCIENTIST’ Songstress

Want to be as beautiful and as glowing as TWICE member Momo? Then keep on reading to learn the K-pop idol's skincare routine!. Have you ever noticed that TWICE member Momo's skin is always glowing, smooth and spotless? That is because the K-pop idol has a simple yet strict skincare routine that she lives by that keeps her complexion clear and flawless. Lucky for us, the idol has shared her routine in several interviews, sharing with ONCEs how she achieves perfect skin.
SKIN CARE
Byrdie

All Your Questions About Fragrance in Skincare, Answered

In a time where clean products are thriving and brands are as focused on advertising what isn’t in their products as much as what is, figuring out which ingredients we actually want to avoid in our skincare can be a challenge. Take fragrance, for example. For those who are sensitive to scent, a fragrance-free skincare routine is a no-brainer. We often see this in the form of delicate, problematic, or easily inflamed skin, or headaches and migraines.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

CBD-Infused Skincare

Sweet Earth CBD skincare products range from facial products to muscle products. These products are CBD-Infused and made with organic and herbal ingredients. Sweet Earth uniquely uses an independent third-party lab to ensure the effectiveness, quality, and purity of its products, making Sweet Earth CBD products scientifically supported. Sweet Earth...
SKIN CARE
WATE

Best gifts currently on sale from Ulta for the beauty lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money. […]
MAKEUP
wfla.com

Best dry shampoo for fine hair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dry shampoo is available in a range of different formulas, colors, fragrances and a variety of benefits and application methods. However, finding the right product for you can be overwhelming, so when you are shopping for one to complement a specific quality like fine hair, there are a lot of factors to consider.
HAIR CARE
musingsofamuse.com

Sephora Knocks More Holiday Sets Down In Price

Sephora is clearancing out a lot of Holiday Gift Sets! Take advantage while they are still available. Fenty is still 30% off for all Rouge Members (No Code Needed, Discount at Checkout) Saie Mini Bestsellers Set $18. Sol de Janeiro Over the Moon Set $16. SKYLAR Sun Shower Eau De...
SHOPPING
Elle

The 12 Best Hair Straightening Brushes For An Easier Routine

As a young, curly-haired girl who grew up in the 2000s, I have been acquainted with many flat irons. While I can't deny their effectiveness, after consistently flattening my hair for years on end, the brittle split-ends and unceasing dryness were really getting to me. And then, if we tally up the number of hours I spend blow-drying my hair, sectioning it, painstakingly going over pieces until they were limp and pin-straight, it's a wonder I still have hair at all. That is until I discovered a little subset of the hot tools community: straightening brushes.
HAIR CARE
WATE

WATE

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy