New Bedford, MA

One dead as result of early Monday morning fire in New Bedford tenement

By Kerri Tallman, Standard-Times
 2 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — A man has died as a result of a residential fire at 104-106 Hemlock St. early Monday morning.

Daniel DuPont, age 65, died at St. Luke's Hospital, according to Acting Fire Chief Scott Kruger. DuPont was one of 12 tenants of the three-story building.

Kruger said 911 calls about the fire came in at 4:50 a.m. He said the fire started in the second floor north apartment, where DuPont lived. All tenants evacuated safely except for DuPont, who was rescued from the building by crews from Engine 1. According to officials, DuPont was trapped due to furniture barricading the doors to his apartment, making it difficult for the fire department to rescue him.

"Access to the apartment was next to impossible," Kruger said.

Rescue crews were able to extract DuPont from his unit by forced entry through the door, but by then the fire had rapidly progressed, Kruger said. DuPont was located and transferred to St. Luke's Hospital via New Bedford Emergency Medical Services, where he died.

Seven adults and four children were displaced as a result of smoke and water damage on the first and third floors and fire damage to the second floor.

Kruger considered the damage to the building "not a total loss." Tenants received assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

