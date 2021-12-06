Splash Mountain to temporarily close in Disneyland for refurbishments

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KNX) — Splash Mountain at Disneyland is set to close on Jan. 10, 2022; however, this isn’t the end for the log flume ride.

The ride will “undergo a seasonal winter refurbishment” that will take up to two months to complete, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

MiceChat.com, a Disney fan site, told KNX 1070 the refurbishments are nothing more than mechanical.

Disney World in Florida is expected to do refurbishments for the ride there as well.

Disneyland officials also confirmed refurbishment is also “unrelated” to the ride’s eventual “Princess and the Frog” makeover, which was announced in June 2020 .

While the log flume ride is fan favorite, it has also received plenty of criticism.

The ride has character and songs from Disney’s controversial 1946 movie “Song of the South”, which has received its own criticism for its “racist stereotypes.”

In 2020, a Change.org called for Disney to change the theme of the ride into the “Princess and the Frog”, a 2009 movie which features Disney’s first African-American princess, Tiana. The petition came in the midst of rising Black Lives Matter protests throughout the nation following the death of George Floyd.

It is unclear when the ride will actually be transformed; however, MiceChat.com told KNX 1070 that Walt Disney World would begin construction of the reimagined ride before Disneyland.

A date for the ride’s reopening after refurbishments has not been set.

