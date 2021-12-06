ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Parents knowingly sent COVID-positive child to California school, forcing 75 classmates to quarantine

By Jake Flanagin
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oE9kb_0dFUwiEt00

CORTE MADERA, Calif. — Around 75 students at a Northern California elementary school were forced to quarantine after parents of a classmate allowed their child to attend class after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The student in question was enrolled at Neil Cummins Elementary School in the Bay Area community of Corte Madera.

Dr. Brett Geithman, the district’s superintendent, said school officials only discovered the student’s diagnosis after getting a call from the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services.

“We learned that that student was never reported to us, and that that student had been attending school for the last seven days,” Geithman told ABC News on Sunday.

“Parents received a text message the night of the 18th to then bring their child to the gym so that we could conduct testing before anyone entered the classroom,” he said.

Eight Cummins Elementary students have tested positive thus far.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corte Madera, CA
Health
Corte Madera, CA
Education
State
California State
Corte Madera, CA
Government
Corte Madera, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Education
Marin County, CA
Government
City
Corte Madera, CA
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Health
Marin County, CA
Health
Marin County, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Marin County, CA
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Quarantine#Abc News#Cummins Elementary#Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy