Parents knowingly sent COVID-positive child to California school, forcing 75 classmates to quarantine

CORTE MADERA, Calif. — Around 75 students at a Northern California elementary school were forced to quarantine after parents of a classmate allowed their child to attend class after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The student in question was enrolled at Neil Cummins Elementary School in the Bay Area community of Corte Madera.

Dr. Brett Geithman, the district’s superintendent, said school officials only discovered the student’s diagnosis after getting a call from the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services.

“We learned that that student was never reported to us, and that that student had been attending school for the last seven days,” Geithman told ABC News on Sunday.

“Parents received a text message the night of the 18th to then bring their child to the gym so that we could conduct testing before anyone entered the classroom,” he said.

Eight Cummins Elementary students have tested positive thus far.

