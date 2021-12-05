KNX 1070 Newsradio adds simulcast at 97.1 FM

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Audacy today announced the launch of KNX News 97.1 FM in Los Angeles. Beginning at 3:00 p.m. PT, the station will serve as an FM simulcast of KNX 1070 Newsradio (KNX-AM), Southern California’s only 24-hour local news and traffic station.

“For over 100 years, KNX has been the station Southern California has depended on for breaking news, important events and life changing moments,” said Jeff Federman, Audacy's regional president. “With spoken word audio consumption at an all-time high, this move allows us to significantly upgrade the existing KNX brand and create a news destination for a new generation. KNX is a powerful and trusted brand in this market, and we look forward to delivering the same award-winning content on crystal-clear FM radio.”

The launch underscores Audacy’s commitment to its local news brands, reflective via a multiplatform transformation announced earlier this year. The station will launch with a two-minute tribute to some of the station’s biggest headlines over the last 100 years, which you can watch above.

The 97.1 FM signal was previously home to 97.1 NOW (KNOU-FM).

Listeners can tune in to KNX News 97.1 FM in Southern California on air, as well as nationwide on the Audacy app and website . Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .