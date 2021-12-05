ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KNX 1070 Newsradio adds simulcast at 97.1 FM

By Knx 1070 Newsradio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VB5LY_0dFUwhMA00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Audacy today announced the launch of KNX News 97.1 FM in Los Angeles. Beginning at 3:00 p.m. PT, the station will serve as an FM simulcast of KNX 1070 Newsradio (KNX-AM), Southern California’s only 24-hour local news and traffic station.

“For over 100 years, KNX has been the station Southern California has depended on for breaking news, important events and life changing moments,” said Jeff Federman, Audacy's regional president. “With spoken word audio consumption at an all-time high, this move allows us to significantly upgrade the existing KNX brand and create a news destination for a new generation. KNX is a powerful and trusted brand in this market, and we look forward to delivering the same award-winning content on crystal-clear FM radio.”

The launch underscores Audacy’s commitment to its local news brands, reflective via a multiplatform transformation announced earlier this year. The station will launch with a two-minute tribute to some of the station’s biggest headlines over the last 100 years, which you can watch above.

The 97.1 FM signal was previously home to 97.1 NOW (KNOU-FM).

Listeners can tune in to KNX News 97.1 FM in Southern California on air, as well as nationwide on the Audacy app and website . Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
regionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy