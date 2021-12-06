Governor Wolf awards $6.6 million to Tree of Life community

Governor Tom Wolf was in town Monday sharing details about a $6.6 million grant for the Tree of Life Synagogue.

State and local leaders met outside the synagogue Monday afternoon, where Wolf said the investment will help transform the site of the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history.

Leaders at Tree of Life plan to renovate some parts of the synagogue and demolish others - creating a space for worship, education and to honor the 11 lives lost on October 27, 2018.

“I am pleased to announce these projects will receive the state funding they need to improve or create new community projects and facilities that add to the quality of life for residents in these communities,” Governor Wolf said.

“Following the tragedy that occurred here, Pennsylvanians came together in solidarity to support the Tree of Life and the other congregations,” said Gov. Wolf. “We continue to stand with you today as the Tree of Life community works to re-imagine this space into a welcoming place of reflection, education, and healing."

The money is part of $54.5 million in state money going to 16 community, economic development and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania.