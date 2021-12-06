ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Governor Wolf awards $6.6 million to Tree of Life community

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxiph_0dFUwgTR00

Governor Tom Wolf was in town Monday sharing details about a $6.6 million grant for the Tree of Life Synagogue.

State and local leaders met outside the synagogue Monday afternoon, where Wolf said the investment will help transform the site of the worst anti-Semitic attack in US history.

Leaders at Tree of Life plan to renovate some parts of the synagogue and demolish others - creating a space for worship, education and to honor the 11 lives lost on October 27, 2018.

“I am pleased to announce these projects will receive the state funding they need to improve or create new community projects and facilities that add to the quality of life for residents in these communities,” Governor Wolf said.

“Following the tragedy that occurred here, Pennsylvanians came together in solidarity to support the Tree of Life and the other congregations,” said Gov. Wolf. “We continue to stand with you today as the Tree of Life community works to re-imagine this space into a welcoming place of reflection, education, and healing."

The money is part of $54.5 million in state money going to 16 community, economic development and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Projects#Us History#Anti Semitic#Pennsylvanians
KDKA News Radio

PA Turnpike Toll Takers

104 million dollars. That’s how much the PA Turnpike lost in uncollected tolls last year. We support Senator Flynn’s efforts to keep E-Z Pass drivers from covering the cost of those who don’t play by the rules.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KDKA News Radio

PennWest University reveals new logo

The logo for the newly created Pennsylvania Western University has been revealed. In a video on Cal U’s social media accounts, interim president Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson said the logo was picked by the students.
COLLEGES
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy