SOUTH BEAVER TWP. — Members of the public will have to wait a while longer for the reinstallation of the historic Watts Mill Bridge.

While the bridge itself is complete, the deck attachment for the bridge is waiting to be delivered. This is due to global supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Julie Bowers, acting executive director for Workin' Bridges.

"Everybody is ready to get it up," Bowers said. "We hope to get it in as soon as possible."

Workin' Bridges, an Iowa-based nonprofit that works to restore truss bridges, agreed to remove and restore the bridge in collaboration with local organizations such as the Little Beaver Historical Society and the North Country Trail. PennDOT also agreed to finance the project.

Once reinstalled, the county agreed to take ownership of the bridge.

The bridge was removed in 2019, with restoration work done by Michigan-based Bach Steel. It had been closed for a few years prior to its removal; at more than 140 years old, the landmark is on the National Register of Historic Places. Work was delayed due to COVID-19.

This summer, the bridge was painted its new color, a light gray-blue, which Bowers said was chosen by the county and is similar in color to a lot of other county-owned bridges.

There's still no clear timetable for when the bridge will be reinstalled, Bowers said. Once reinstalled, the bridge will be pedestrian-only. County officials said measures will be in place to prevent motor vehicles from crossing the bridge.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times and Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com. Former Times reporter Daveen Rae Kurutz contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Supply chain issues delay reinstallation of Watts Mill Bridge