ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DC attorney general urges court to hear Facebook hate speech case

By Rebecca Klar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5wGl_0dFUwb3o00

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) is urging the D.C. Superior Court against dismissing a lawsuit that alleges Facebook fueled anti-Muslim hate.

Racine filed an amicus brief Monday in favor of Muslim Advocates' push to overturn Facebook’s motion to dismiss the case. He argued that the platform is not immune to being held accountable for misleading consumers.

“Facebook is trying to claim that it — and other massive tech companies — are above the law and cannot be held accountable for their false statements to consumers. But no company is entitled to mislead consumers, and there is nothing in local or federal law that shields companies like Facebook from the consequences of their own deception,” Racine said in a statement.

The case, which the civil rights advocacy group filed in April, is posing the latest test of the protections provided for social media companies under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Facebook’s motion to dismiss the case in part cites liability provided under Section 230 which provides protection for internet companies from being held legally responsible for content posted by third parties. The provision has led to most cases like the Muslim Advocates’ suit being dismissed against tech giants.

But Racine said Section 230 “does not provide businesses with sweeping immunity for their own affirmative, unlawful misrepresentations about the nature of their goods and services.”

“The statute was not designed as a general grant of immunity for companies like Facebook,” he wrote.

The complaint filed in April alleges Facebook executives have falsely testified to Congress and promised civil rights leaders that the company removes content that violates its policies when flagged. The group argued Facebook has “routinely” failed to follow through on those promises, and linked the online hate to real world anti-Muslim threats and attacks.

At the time the complaint was filed, a spokesperson for Facebook denied the allegations and touted Facebook’s investment in artificial intelligence to remove such content.

"We do not allow hate speech on Facebook and regularly work with experts, non-profits, and stakeholders to help make sure Facebook is a safe place for everyone, recognizing anti-Muslim rhetoric can take different forms. We have invested in AI technologies to take down hate speech, and we proactively detect 97 percent of what we remove," the spokesperson said in the previous statement.

The same day Racine filed the amicus brief urging the court to hear the case against Facebook, a separate complaint was filed against Facebook over allegations that it failed to act on hate speech.

Rohingya refugees from Myanmar sued Facebook for $150 billion on Monday in California superior court, alleging the company failed to act on anti-Rohingya hate speech that fueled violence against the group. A similar case was filed the same day by Rohingya refugees in Europe in the U.K.

A Facebook spokesperson did not immediately respond with a statement about the refugees’ case.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

DC attorney general demands release of report probing DC crime lab

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine is calling on the mayor’s office to immediately turn over a report probing the District’s troubled crime lab, or he will “invoke legal processes to obtain it.”. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser hired forensic consulting firm SNA International in late May to complete...
POLITICS
Nevada Current

House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON–Four House Republicans held a Tuesday press conference to complain about the poor conditions at a District of Columbia jail housing inmates charged with violence in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. But a District of Columbia advocate for prison reform in an interview said that jail and another in D.C. […] The post House Republicans slam treatment of Jan. 6 defendants held at D.C. jail appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJLA

DC church squares off with Attorney General over affordable housing

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — It’s a controversy that pits the D.C. Attorney General against a 120 year old Black church in Shaw, who’s third pastor, the Reverend Walter Fauntroy was a civil rights leader, D.C.’s delegate to Congress and the pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church when it build the 8 story apartment building at 801 Rhode Island Avenue NW, in 1971.
TheDailyBeast

Stop the Steal Organizer Ali Alexander Is Cooperating With Capitol Riot Committee

Ali Alexander, one of the key organizers behind the rallies promoting Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He is slated to be deposed before the committee Thursday and has promised to hand over to lawmakers documents relating to the rallies he helped plan, including the gathering on Jan. 6 itself that preceded the storming of the Capitol building. He wrote in his opening statement to the committee, “Anyone who suggests I had anything to do with the unlawful activities on Jan. 6 is wrong. They’re either mistaken or lying… While I was actively trying to de-escalate events at the Capitol and end the violence and lawlessness, it’s important to note that certain people were nowhere to be found.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediapost.com

Washington, D.C. Sides Against Facebook In Battle Over 'Hate Speech'

The Attorney General of Washington, D.C. is siding against Facebook in a lawsuit brought by the group Muslim Advocates, which alleges that Facebook ran afoul of a local consumer protection law by failing to enforce promises to suppress “hate speech.”. Facebook recently urged District of Columbia Superior Court Judge Anthony...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Speech#Rohingya Refugees#Attorney General#The D C Superior Court#Anti Muslim#The Muslim Advocates
International Business Times

Rohingya Refugees Sue Facebook For $150bn Over Hate Speech

Rohingya refugees sued Facebook on Monday for $150 billion over claims the social network is failing to stem hate speech on its platform, exacerbating violence against the vulnerable minority. The complaint, lodged in a California court, says the algorithms that power the US-based company promote disinformation and extremist thought that...
LAW
Washington Times

U.S. commission dings Facebook in report calling for social media to fight religious hate speech

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom has admonished Facebook for not doing enough to protect Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar from hate speech. The independent federal commission slapped the social media giant in a report Friday titled “Protecting Religious Freedom Online” that more widely called for regulators of online speech to respect rights of religious expression.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Florida Phoenix

Protestors rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Lucia Ruta remembers a time when abortions were illegal. A native of Washington, D.C., she says she received an abortion in a back alley when she was 16, in the 1960s. “The doctor told me that if I made as so much a whimper, he was going to stop and kick me out,” […] The post Protestors rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CNN

Facebook sold ads comparing vaccine to Holocaust

New York (CNN Business) — Facebook has sold ads promoting anti-vaccine messages, comparing the US government's response to Covid-19 to Nazi Germany, casting doubt on the result of the 2020 election, and even pushing political violence. The ads have been run by merchandise companies that have spent hundreds of thousands...
INTERNET
WTOP

DC attorney general looking for organizations to run 4 crime-prevention sites

As the District closes a deadly year, D.C.’s top prosecutor says he’s ready to expand a violence-prevention program into four new neighborhoods. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine explained that the funding is there for organizations who want to run a Cure the Streets site. The nationally recognized program, up and running in D.C. since 2017, employs former felons and community members who know their neighborhoods to disrupt and prevent crime there.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Representative Ayanna Pressley calls for removal of Representative Lauren Boebert after her anti-Muslim comments

Members of Congress are calling for Representative Lauren Boebert to be removed after the Colorado Republican made anti-Muslim comments about Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota. Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley announced Wednesday that she is "leading a resolution to remove Rep. Boebert from her committee assignments." "Her dangerous behavior...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times-Herald

Attorney in crypto fraud case suspended by Pa. high court

BRADFORD, Pa. — An attorney accused of taking part in a cryptocurrency hedge fund scheme has been temporarily suspended from practicing law, according to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. In an order issued Wednesday, Sean Hvizdzak, 35, of St. Marys, had his law license temporarily suspended under Rule 208(f). This rule...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

406K+
Followers
49K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy