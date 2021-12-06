ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standing kills your feet. Heal them with this lower leg massager, now 50% off on Amazon.

When you find out someone works in a job that keeps them up on your feet all day, whether it’s a factory worker or a surgeon, it’s likely your first thought is how uncomfortable it probably is. Nobody wants to spend 8 hours (or more) each day standing. And while the discomfort of all that time on your feet is very real, it’s far from the most impactful effect from standing all day.

As it turns out, standing without much relief causes blood to pool in the legs and feet. That leads to problems like leg swelling, painful varicose veins, chronic back pain, and even a greatly increased risk of heart ailments.

If you can’t change your job's standing requirements, the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager can at least help mitigate those health issues afterward, targeting the entire lower leg with much-needed relief and relaxation that boost circulation and soothes all the aches and pains.

As the only massager that tends to all three areas of the lower leg — the foot, ankle, and calf — this massager focuses on rejuvenating the body from the knees down with 5 different massage methods. Users can choose targeted heat therapy, compression to boost blood flow, a sway function to loosen joints, and rolling massage for deep kneading into painful trouble points. Each can also be adjusted with three different intensity settings so treatment can always be calibrated just right.

While there are big benefits to this complete massage package for overtaxed shift workers, it’s also getting rave reviews from athletes looking for leg recovery to seniors with medical issues, ranging from neuropathy and plantar fasciitis to bone spurs and beyond.

Those happy users have spoken, giving this unit a stellar 4.5 out of 5-star rating from over 8,500 Amazon reviews. "The right amount of pressure with a versatile design that gets the calves as well as feet! All in all a good value and quality machine," said reviewer Hassan.

For a limited time, you can pick up a holiday gift that’ll make a difference with this Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager now 50 percent off its regular price when you buy through Amazon.

Prices subject to change

