Pittsburgh, PA

Pedestrian Struck By School Bus In Point Breeze

 2 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a school bus on Monday morning in Point Breeze.

It happened around 9 a.m. the intersection of Penn Avenue and N. Lang and S. Lang Avenues.

One person was seen lying on the street, being cared for by medics.

The condition of the person has not been released.

It is unclear if that person is a student or another pedestrian.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

CBS Pittsburgh

20-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Rankin

RANKIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed late Monday night in Rankin. Allegheny County Police are looking for the shooter responsible for the killing. Police say it was around 9:35 p.m. on Monday night when they were called to the Palisades apartment complex on Rankin Boulevard. WATCH: KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man had been shot and killed. The medical examiner identified him as Tyler Lewis Wade-Jackson from Penn Hills. Allegheny County Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Police have not released any information regarding any arrests, any possible suspects, or what led up to the shooting. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 
RANKIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two People Avoid Injury After Car Gets Stuck On Tracks, Hit By Train

By: KDKA-TV News Staff DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Two people were able to escape from their vehicle before it was struck by a train after it got stuck on tracks overnight in Duquesne. The crash happened along the Great Allegheny Passage Trail near the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Headquarters. Police say the driver made a wide turn onto Grant Street and the car got stuck. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka) The people in the car managed to get out before a train hit the vehicle and dragged it along the tracks.
DUQUESNE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Guns Found Behind Clairton City School District Buildings

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Two guns were found behind buildings in the Clairton City School District Wednesday afternoon, police said. Officers were called to the Clairton Education Center around 2:50 p.m. as school was letting out for a report of three males with firearms. The three suspects split, police said, and after a chase, a teenager was detained. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge) Multiple agencies set up a perimeter to search for weapons, and police said the sheriff’s K-9 found two guns behind buildings. The district will learn remotely Thursday and Friday, the district said on its website, “until we can ensure heightened safety protocols are established outside of the building.” Police said two boys, 14 and 17, are being charged as juveniles.
CLAIRTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Stabbed And Shot To Death In Butler

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was stabbed and shot to death after he and two others were attacked by a group of strangers in Butler, police said. Two people told police they were attacked by three men Sunday night on College Street. Police said they also found a third person, 31-year-old Hakeem Moran, lying stabbed and shot in a yard. Moran was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. The autopsy showed he had been stabbed multiple times and shot once, police said. “They were following a blood trail up the sidewalk and they followed it...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fiery 4-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Route 28 Southbound

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ASPINWALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A fiery four-vehicle crash shut down part of Route 28 southbound Monday morning. The crash happened at the Highland Park Bridge, Allegheny County said on Twitter. Aspinwall: Route 28 SB at Highland Park Bridge – four vehicle crash w/injuries. Route 28 SB will be shut down at the Fox Chapel Rd. exit until the incident is cleared. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 6, 2021 There were reports of injuries, but there’s been no word on how many or the severity. Photos from the scene show firefighters working to put out a car fire. (Photo: Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette) Route 28 southbound was closed at the Fox Chapel Road exit until the crash could be cleared. It has since reopened.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Gets Probation For Planting Bag Of Explosives Next To Downtown Building

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of leaving a backpack of explosives next to a building in downtown Pittsburgh was sentenced to probation. A federal judge gave Matthew Michanowicz a sentence of 18 months of time served and three years of supervised release with the first 180 days in home detention. (Photo Credit: Allegheny County Jail) Michanowicz was seen riding up to PNC Plaza on a bike with a backpack in May of last year, according to police. Surveillance footage allegedly shows him getting off the bike, looking around and walking over to bushes, where he placed the backpack. Police got reports of a suspicious package in the area the next day, and they found the backpack. They say multiple explosives were inside. According to court documents, when police confronted Michanowicz, he admitted to being downtown to look at the damage from the riots, but he denied planting the backpack even after police showed him photos and videos of the incident.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ray Shetler Jr., Wanted After Violating Probation, Arrested In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man acquitted in the 2015 killing of a St. Clair Township police officer was arrested on probation violations. Ray Shetler Jr. was wanted after failing to appear in court last week. Authorities received a tip he was hiding inside a home in Seward. “We didn’t anticipate this much of a problem, but we were prepared for it,” Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert said. According to the criminal complaint, officers found Shetler hiding under a bed and blankets. The complaint says Shetler got into a scuffle with law enforcement. “This individual allegedly was on meth, pain tolerance is high,” Albert said. “His strength seems to be a little enhanced. He seems to be a pretty big, husky guy. That’s why it oftentimes takes two or three officers to subdue someone.” Authorities say Shetler head-butted an officer, including himself in the process. Both the officer and Shetler were taken to the hospital. The deputy is recovering. Shetler is being guarded by two officers at the hospital until he can be taken to the Westmoreland County Prison. He is facing charges, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Shot In Head Inside Wilkinsburg Apartment

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside an apartment in Wilkinsburg. Dispatchers were notified of a shooting in an apartment on Wood Street around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, according to police. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The shooting happened right across the street from a child care facility. An employee said with it being the middle of the night, no children were there at the time of the shooting. There’s been no word on any arrets or suspects, nor what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
