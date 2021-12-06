Pedestrian Struck By School Bus In Point Breeze

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a school bus on Monday morning in Point Breeze.

It happened around 9 a.m. the intersection of Penn Avenue and N. Lang and S. Lang Avenues.

One person was seen lying on the street, being cared for by medics.

The condition of the person has not been released.

It is unclear if that person is a student or another pedestrian.

