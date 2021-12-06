ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears RB David Montgomery vows to keep fighting as losses continue to mount

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5GEY_0dFUwExD00

The Chicago Bears offense has been an utter disappointment this season, and that didn’t change as they welcomed the No. 1 seeded Arizona Cardinals to town.

The Bears turned the ball over four times — all Andy Dalton interceptions — which gave the Cardinals the ball inside Chicago’s 30-yard line each time.

Running back David Montgomery was the lone bright spot on offense, which has been the norm this season, where he tallied 90 rushing yards on 21 carries and a touchdown. He added eight catches for 51 yards.

“I really don’t care about it,” Montgomery said. “I’ll be way more happy if I had 12 yards averaging 0.1 yards per carry [and] we got the win. I [couldn’t] care less about individual stats because the feeling that you get when you win is completely different than having good stats when you lose.

“I just want to win.”

Unfortunately, wins have been hard to come by for the Bears this season, who are 4-8 with five games left on the schedule. Still, Montgomery isn’t giving up just yet.

“Ain’t gonna be no moping around,” Montgomery said. “I’m gonna go into work, and I’m going to get on everybody’s (expletive), and they’re gonna get on mine, too, and we’re gonna go back to the drawing board and we’re going to figure it out.

“Regardless of if anybody else wants to give up on us, I ain’t giving up on us. So that’s what it’s gonna be.”

That’s exactly the kind of leadership the Bears need at a time like this, where wins have been difficult to come by and morale could easily be at a low.

With five games left on the schedule, Montgomery is determined to keep fighting. And the hope is his teammates will do the same.

Comments / 1

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

David Montgomery is Poised for a Breakout Thanksgiving Day

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it’s due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach, featuring two and sometimes even three backs.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

David Montgomery Start/Sit Week 12: Montgomery set to feast on Thanksgiving

David Montgomery is back, having played in the last two games on either side of the Chicago Bears’ bye week. Fantasy football managers might be frustrated by Montgomery’s production lately, and with him slated to play on Thanksgiving Day, a decision on whether to start him this week needs to be made early. What should we expect from Montgomery and the Bears’ offense on Thursday?
NFL
firstsportz.com

‘It was just a shirt’, Twitter turns hilarious as Austin Bryant pulls David Montgomery’s shirt during Lions vs Bears Thanksgiving encounter

The Chicago Bears made sure they wouldn’t be the first club in 2021 to lose to the Detroit Lions. On Thanksgiving, Chicago beat Detroit 16-14 after trailing by a point for all but one second of the fourth quarter. Cairo Santos scored the game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired to give Chicago a 16-14 victory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
Mercury News

Column: How can Chicago Bears players stay energized after another dismal loss? ‘No quit in my blood,’ says David Montgomery, who vows to keep his teammates fighting.

Loss No. 8 for the Chicago Bears ended with such a “Who even cares?” feeling Sunday. Trailing the Arizona Cardinals by 11 points in the closing seconds, quarterback Andy Dalton found a meaningless 11-yard completion over the middle to running back Khalil Herbert, raced his offense to the line of scrimmage and spiked the ball a half-second after time ran out, 5 yards shy of midfield.
NFL
bleachernation.com

David Montgomery Is Trying Hard to Rally the Troops

Packers Week is underway and the Bears are in The Bad Place. The Packers have their sights set on clinching the NFC North as soon as Sunday night if everything goes their way leading up to that game. Meanwhile, the Bears are 4-8, with playoff odds you need a microscope to see, and far more questions than answers.
NFL
chicagobears

Quick Hits: Montgomery excels in Bears' loss to Cardinals

Bears running back David Montgomery provided a bright spot in Sunday's 33-22 loss to the Cardinals, generating a season-high 141 yards from scrimmage. The 2019 third-round pick from Iowa State rushed for a game-high 90 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries and caught a team-leading eight passes for 51 yards.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chicagobears

David Montgomery's best plays vs. Cardinals

Bears RB David Montgomery ran for 91 yards and caught a team-leading eight passes against the Arizona Cardinals. Watch the best plays from the third-year pro's Week 13 performance.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' David Montgomery Misses Practice With Various Injuries

David Montgomery misses practice with injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears added an unexpected name to their injury report on Wednesday: David Montgomery. The team said Montgomery did not participate in practice with a shoulder/groin/glute injury. It’s unclear how Montgomery hurt himself, and in so many different...
NFL
Yardbarker

Multiple Injuries for David Montgomery

While Justin Fields is starting, the status of offensive teammates remains uncertain although encouraging. Wide receiver Allen Robinson was able to practice Wednesday on a limited basis for the first time on a Wednesday since he suffered a hamstring injury against Pittsburgh on Nov. 8, while No. 3 receiver Marquise Goodwin also was able to practice on a limited basis. Goodwin missed last week's game with foot and rib injuries.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Who Will Take Over As Head Coach

Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for the Dallas Cowboys when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Thursday. But somebody has to step in and run the team in his absence. Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will serve...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee. He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jared Goff Girlfriend Video

A heartwarming video of Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, is going viral on social media. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, beating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. This was the first win for Goff in Detroit, as well as the first win for head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy