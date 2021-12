In just two weeks, the Omicron variant has spread to more than 40 countries, including the U.S. Virus experts and health officials have expressed concerns about the new variant's transmissibility and its effect on vaccine protection: Omicron has a number of mutations on the spike protein that could potentially spell trouble for existing vaccines, which have been designed to target this protein. Major vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna have already announced plans for Omicron-specific boosters, but they've said these could take months to develop—and that might be too late. Now, researchers are trying to understand how existing boosters might help protect against this new iteration of the virus.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO