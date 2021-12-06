Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 13 loss

The Chicago Bears suffered a brutal 33-22 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, where Chicago’s offense turned the ball over four times and their defense gave up 30 points for the fourth time this season.

While many expected the Bears to lose to the Cardinals, they managed to do it in excruciating fashion — more bad offense and bad defense — en route to their sixth loss in the last seven games after a 3-2 start.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Bears in this loss.

Offense: D

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the Bears offense was terrible yet again. Sure, Matt Nagy must be happy his offense scored 22 points, which is more than they’re average this season. But backup quarterback Andy Dalton, starting in place of an injured Justin Fields, threw four interceptions, which set the Cardinals up inside Chicago’s 30-yard line each time.

Running back David Montgomery was the lone bright spot for the Bears offense, where he had 90 rushing yards on 20 carries for a score and eight catches for 51 yards. With Allen Robinson sidelined, it was Jakeem Grant who stepped up with five catches for 62 yards, a team high, and a touchdown. Still, the self-inflicted mistakes continued for an offense that had opportunities to keep this game much closer than the final score indicated.

Defense: D+

Like the Bears offense, the defense floundered once again down several key starters and facing a talented Cardinals offense. While Chicago won the time of possession, the defense surrendered 30-plus points for the fourth time this season. Granted, they weren’t helped in the field-position game as the Bears offense turned it over four times, giving the Cardinals prime field position within the Chicago 30-yard line each time.

While Roquan Smith was impressive coming off a hamstring injury sustained in Week 12, there was more bad than good from this group. Cornerback remains the biggest weakness on this Bears defense, where it was Xavier Crawford’s turn to get the negative spotlight after brutal outings by Kindle Vildor and Artie Burns in previous weeks.

Special Teams: A

Special teams didn’t really get an opportunity to contribute much in this game. Kicker Cairo Santos connected on both extra point attempts while punter Pat O’Donnell booted two punts for 91 yards, including one inside the 20-yard line. The Bears only had three returns — two kickoff returns from Khalil Herbert for an average of 24.5 yards and one punt return from Jakeem Grant for 8 yards. Still, special teams didn’t lose the game for Chicago, so their grade is favorable.

Coaching: D

This is the kind of game that Matt Nagy couldn’t afford as his time in Chicago is nearing its end. While it wasn’t exactly a surprise that the Bears lost to a good Cardinals team, it was the way that it happened. In a game where Chicago couldn’t afford to make mistakes, there were plenty made. Four offensive turnovers and 30-plus points allowed by the defense for the fourth time this season.

Granted, it’s not just Nagy at fault. General manager Ryan Pace is just as responsible given the roster that’s been assembled, where a glaring weakness at cornerback continued to be the problem on defense. But with another loss against the Packers awaiting Nagy’s Bears on Sunday night, that could be the final straw in his tenure.