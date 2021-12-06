ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vishal Garg: US boss fires 900 employees over Zoom

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boss of a US firm has been criticised after he fired around 900 of his staff on a single Zoom call. "If you're on this call you're part of the unlucky group being laid off," said Vishal Garg, chief executive of mortgage firm Better.com, on the call, later uploaded to...

CBS New York

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Apologizes For Zoom Firing: ‘I Blundered The Execution’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The CEO of a startup mortgage company apologized Wednesday after video showed him fire hundreds of employees over Zoom. On Dec. 1, Vishal Garg fired some 900 employees from Better.com, a digital mortgage lender with offices in Oakland, California. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately,” Garg could be heard saying on the call. The video went viral this week, as some took issue with how the massive layoff was handled. Garg later posted a letter of apology on the company’s website. “I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you,” the statement read in part. “I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse. I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be.” The message appears to be addressed to current staff at the company.
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
The Independent

Better.com executives resign after huge backlash over leaked Zoom sacking of 900 employees

A number of top executives from digital mortgage lender Better.com are reported to have resigned after footage of a mass sacking at the company was leaked online.The company was slammed on social media after the leaked video of CEO Vishal Garg announcing the termination of over 900 employees in the US and India over a short Zoom call went viral.In the wake of the incident, the company's head of marketing Melanie Hahn, head of public relations Tanya Hayre Gillogley and vice president of communications Patrick Lenihan are all reported to have tendered their resignations. “Anyone who is leaving right...
TechCrunch

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg apologizes to current employees for ‘blundering’ of mass layoffs; SPAC delayed

(As if the barrage of negative publicity wasn’t enough evidence of that.) Today, a letter to current employees was leaked on Blind by a verified Better employee. In the letter, Garg apologized for the way he (mis)handled the layoff news last week, writing: “I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you.”
Inc.com

5 Things the Better.com CEO Did Wrong When He Fired 900 People--Over Zoom

Not every business is booming, so it's no shock that a company would have to lay off a significant portion of its workforce. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg recently announced a layoff of about 9 percent of his company's workforce, which amounted to around 900 people. Having not seen the company books, I can only assume that this is the right financial decision. But how he handled it is all wrong.
