The Supreme Court in 2013 effectively nullified Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, gutting the main tool used to fight voting discrimination. In 2021, the court neutered much of the VRA’s Section 2, installing new “guideposts” on voting rights enforcement found nowhere in the statute. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats remain paralyzed by the filibuster in seeking real voting reform, and the White House so far has only pretty words to offer in defense of democracy.

