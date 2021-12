FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’ve been seeing a surge of school shooting threats. In total, five students have been arrested just this week. In recent history, here, it all started with a threat towards the Detroit Lakes schools Both the high school and the elementary school. Police have said the high school’s was dealt with, and an arrest was made for the elementary school.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO