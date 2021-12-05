ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE UPDATES WINTER STORM WARNING

 5 days ago

The National Weather Service has issued an update (11:11 a.m.) to the Winter Storm Warning for portions of northwest and north-central Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. The warning includes the following Minnesota cities – Including the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin...

KAAL-TV

Totals spread, heaviest in Minnesota

There have been some subtle tweaks to the going forecast but no huge changes to what's unfolding over Minnesota. The extreme snow amounts will stay to our northwest, north of a line from Mankato to Faribault to Red Wing. That's where some 10-14"+ is looking likely. Locally in SE Minnesota 7-10" continues to be the range to shoot for.
MINNESOTA STATE
kqennewsradio.com

HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

Heavy snowfall is possible in mountain areas of southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon above 3,500 feet. Forecasters said a series of wet and cold low-pressure systems will move across the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Alissa Rose

Metrologists warn of a dangerous storm approaching America this week.

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), several winter storm is expected to hit Colorado, Utah, and other major states of America this week. The season's first massive winter storm will move into the northern mountains. And the heavy snow will fall first along the Rabbit Ears near-Rocky Mountain National Park border and in the mountains to the north but will spread through Summit County late Thursday and into the night.
ABC10

Northern California set for major storm with rain, wind and snow

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold temperatures have moved into Northern California ahead of more major weather changes this weekend and beyond. A big strong storm is taking shape to bring many impactful weather changes in the days ahead. Saturday is mostly quiet with clouds building and the earliest snow beginning...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mprnews.org

Winter storm nowcast: Heaviest snowfall rates between now and 9 p.m.

Our well-advertised winter storm is here and delivering snowfall from the greater Twin Cities area southward. Winter storm warnings continue through tonight for most of southern Minnesota. Winter weather advisories extend north into central Minnesota to about St. Cloud. Radar update. Radar images Friday afternoon show classic banding structure with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Dangerous overnight tornadoes and snow threatening millions on Friday night

Dangerous overnight tornadoes and snow are threatening to hit millions on Friday night and into the weekend. The National Weather Prediction Centre said on Friday morning that “a major winter storm will expand across the Central Plains, Upper Midwest, and Great Lakes today and Saturday”. They added that snow could fall at a rate of two inches an hour, which would lead to “near whiteout conditions and dangerous travel”. The centre said that in some areas, more than a foot of snow is expected. More than 25m people between Texas and Ohio could be affected, CNN reported. The Storm...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: South Metro Gets 12+ Inches Of Snow; More Expected Overnight

RESOURCES: School Closings | Live Radar | Weather App MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first significant winter storm of the season for southern Minnesota roared into the state on Friday, with the heaviest snow band cutting across the heart of the Twin Cities. Hours before the flakes were expected to stop falling, several south metro communities already saw over a foot of snow. Meanwhile, both Minneapolis and St. Paul declared their first snow emergencies of the season. After sundown, the system’s heaviest snow band set up across southern Minnesota, stretching from New Ulm in south-central Minnesota and slashing through the southern half of...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER(CBS)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
COLORADO STATE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm

Areas north and west of the Fox Valley are in a Winter Storm Warning and can expect a 7-12″ snowfall!. There were several shootings in Green Bay. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snowstorm Friday into Saturday. Updated: 15 hours ago. Warmer temperatures could turn snow into rain early on, but generally...
GREEN BAY, WI
kchanews.com

Winter Storm Warnings, Weather Advisories In Effect for North Iowa

National Weather Service La Crosse WI 235 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...Deteriorating Conditions This Evening... .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. IAZ010-011-018-019-029-030-110445- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0014.211210T2100Z-211211T1200Z/ Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Clayton- Including the cities of Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, and Elkader 235 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE
adairvoice.com

Weather service warns of possible bad storms tonight

Mike Keltner of Adair County Emergency Management released this statement from the National Weather Service concerning possible inclement weather tonight. “The forecast continues to show a round of nighttime storms overnight tonight into Saturday morning ahead of an approaching cold front. This system has a little more punch to it than the one earlier this week, and confidence continues to remain high that any storms that form could produce damaging winds as well as a possible tornado. Unfortunately the timing of these storms will be when most people are asleep.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

National Weather Service issues tornado warning in Barren, Butler, Metcalfe and Warren Counties

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. Tornado Warning National Weather Service Louisville KY 127 AM CST Sat Dec 11 2021. The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for… Hart County in central Kentucky… East central Butler County in south central Kentucky… Northeastern Warren County in south central Kentucky… Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky… Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky… Edmonson County in south central Kentucky… * Until 215 AM CST. *
HART COUNTY, KY

