NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE UPDATES WINTER STORM WARNING

National Weather Service La Crosse WI 235 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...Deteriorating Conditions This Evening... .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. IAZ010-011-018-019-029-030-110445- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0014.211210T2100Z-211211T1200Z/ Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Clayton- Including the cities of Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, and Elkader 235 PM CST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
