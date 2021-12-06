ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yard Act, Wet Leg on BBC’s Sound Of 2022 list

By Live4ever
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winner will be revealed next month, when Yard Act are due to release their debut album. Yard Act and Wet Leg are among the artists placed on the BBC’s Sound Of list for 2022. Both...

Stereogum

Band To Watch: Wet Leg

Here’s a hot take: Funny music is unfairly maligned. Perhaps it’s even underrated — while there’s no shortage of critical adoration for music that tugs at your heartstrings, there’s always been something about the idea of music that makes you laugh that feels a little cringe-adjacent. The phrase “musical comedy,” for example, tends to produce an involuntary shudder in most reasonable people.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Listen to two new songs from Wet Leg’s much-anticipated debut album

Recently described by the BBC as “the band with millions of streams and just two songs”, Wet Leg have announced details of their forthcoming debut album, and shared two new songs set to feature on the 12-track collection. The Isle Of Wight duo, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, will release...
THEATER & DANCE
The FADER

Tems, PinkPantheress, Central Cee, and more named on BBC Sound 2022 longlist

The BBC has revealed its annual Sound Of longlist. The 2022 list, which aims to highlight the new and rising artists expected to shape the upcoming year, includes London-based rapper Central Cee, viral star PinkPantheress, and afrobeats singer Tems, best known for her song "Essence" with WizKid. Joining them on...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

BBC Sound Of 2022 Longlist Revealed

The longlist for the BBC’s Sound of 2022 prize has been revealed. Looking to succeed Pa Salieu, who took the gong for 2021, are PinkPantheress (pictured), Wet Leg, Baby Queen, Central Cee, ENNY, Lola Young, Mimi Webb, Priya Ragu, Tems, and Yard Act. The winner will be announced in January...
TV & VIDEOS
Michael Kiwanuka
Adele
The Independent

BBC Sound Of 2022: Wet Leg, Tems, PinkPantheress and Priya Ragu make female-dominated longlist

Wet Leg, PinkPantheress, Priya Ragu, Central Cee and Tems are among the 10 artists on the BBC’s female-dominated Sound of 2022 longlist. The 10 emerging acts, whose music spans rap, rock, indie, pop, R&B and neo-soul, were picked by a panel of over 130 industry experts and fellow musicians, including Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Jade Thirlwall and Elton John.Nigerian singer Tems makes the list after a triumphant year that saw her receive praise from stars including Drake, with whom she collaborated on his track “Fountains”, and Rihanna. Last week, she supported Wizkid during his record-breaking sold-out shows at the O2...
MUSIC
kcrw.com

KCRW's Top 30: Wet Leg kicks it to the top

U.K. post-punk duo Wet Leg have been among the year’s most striking breakthrough success stories, and are no strangers to KCRW’s Top 30 Chart. Yet, somehow, this is their first time at number one. Perhaps it shouldn’t be too surprising, given that they’ve released knockout single after knockout single (see: “Wet Dream”) in advance of their self-titled debut album, and anticipation of their first LA shows is so high that most of us at KCRW are basically orbiting the stratosphere. Now, if we could only get some enterprising soul out there to create the mash-up of “Chaise Longue” and the Daria theme song that this world truly deserves...
MUSIC
The Conversation U.S.

Grammy winner explains why Adele is right -- album tracks should not be shuffled

For as long as albums have existed, they have offered listeners wonder, hope, truth and reality concerning the state of the human condition. This is achieved through a group effort. Artists, producers, songwriters, engineers, artwork designers and liner note writers carefully curate and present a structured soundtrack, with tracks sequenced in such a way to take listeners on a journey. It can provide a brief bit of order to listerners’ often chaotic lives. But what happens if we listen to songs from an artist’s album randomly rather than in their intended order? This wasn’t much of an issue when the listener had to...
MUSIC
#Baby Queen Central Cee#Pinkpantheress
GreenwichTime

‘We Want to Be Goofy and a Little Bit Rude’: Wet Leg Finally Announce Debut Album

Wet Leg — the Isle of Wight duo made up of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers — have finally announced their self-titled debut, out April 8, 2022. Ahead of the release, the group dropped two new songs, “Too Late Now” and “Oh No,” with the former accompanied by a video. Similar to their excellent singles “Wet Dream” and “Chaise Longue,” the tracks are steeped in dry humor and penetrating guitar riffs. In the video for “Too Late Now,” Wet Leg amble around London in bath robes with cucumbers over their eyes. “I just need a bubble bath to set me on a higher path,” Teasdale sings.
MUSIC
BBC

1Xtra's Cosmic Wind Down - Jamz Supernova - Feel bliss with an hour of soul-nourishing Indie and Alternative music from Arlo Parks, Dijon, Rachel Chinouriri and more! - BBC Sounds

1Xtra's Cosmic Wind Down - Jamz Supernova - Feel bliss with an hour of soul-nourishing Indie and Alternative music from Arlo Parks, Dijon, Rachel Chinouriri and more! - BBC Sounds. Jamz Supernova. Feel bliss with an hour of soul-nourishing Indie and Alternative music from Arlo Parks, Dijon, Rachel Chinouriri and...
MUSIC
NPR

Wet Leg: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. No other band has brought me more...
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Wet Leg announces self-titled debut album

Wet Leg‘s self-titled debut album will be released April 8, 2022. The record will include the duo’s breakout hit “Chaise Longue,” and the previously released single “Wet Dream,” which, together, have racked up nearly three million views on YouTube. Two more tracks, titled “Too Late Now” and “Oh No,” are available now for digital download.
MUSIC
