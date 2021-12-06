Yard Act, Wet Leg on BBC’s Sound Of 2022 list

U.K. post-punk duo Wet Leg have been among the year’s most striking breakthrough success stories, and are no strangers to KCRW’s Top 30 Chart. Yet, somehow, this is their first time at number one. Perhaps it shouldn’t be too surprising, given that they’ve released knockout single after knockout single (see: “Wet Dream”) in advance of their self-titled debut album, and anticipation of their first LA shows is so high that most of us at KCRW are basically orbiting the stratosphere. Now, if we could only get some enterprising soul out there to create the mash-up of “Chaise Longue” and the Daria theme song that this world truly deserves...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO