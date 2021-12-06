Yard Act, Wet Leg on BBC’s Sound Of 2022 list

Wet Leg, PinkPantheress, Priya Ragu, Central Cee and Tems are among the 10 artists on the BBC’s female-dominated Sound of 2022 longlist. The 10 emerging acts, whose music spans rap, rock, indie, pop, R&B and neo-soul, were picked by a panel of over 130 industry experts and fellow musicians, including Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Jade Thirlwall and Elton John.Nigerian singer Tems makes the list after a triumphant year that saw her receive praise from stars including Drake, with whom she collaborated on his track “Fountains”, and Rihanna. Last week, she supported Wizkid during his record-breaking sold-out shows at the O2...
