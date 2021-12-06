10 Weeks of Giveaways from Dessy to Help you Fully Outfit One of your Bridesmaids

'Tis the season for plaid stuff, winter boots, and cry-singing "All Too Well (10 Minute Taylor's Version)." And, of course, for making sure you don't slip on a puddle of melted snow, thanks to not having boot trays in your home. Having recently moved from a place where winter was anything below 65 degrees to a city with actual freezing temps, I was woefully unprepared for coping with wet, soggy, muddy, snowy weather. While my cozy boots and fuzzy socks do an excellent job of protecting my feet from the outdoors, they unfortunately tend to track a lot of said outdoors back into the house, leaving my floors dirty and slippery. Thankfully, there's a simple solution to this cold-weather problem: a boot tray. Set your boots on one of these when you come inside to catch all the snow and water and dirt on them.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO