Tommy Fury and Jake Paul were supposed to fight each other on Saturday, December 18th, however, the fight is no longer going to happen as Fury has backed out. Instead, Jake will fight Tyron Woodley for the second time. Woodley accepted the fight on short notice, and it is expected to be a revenge fight of sorts for the former UFC champion. As for Fury, he had to back out of the fight due to an illness and an injury.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO