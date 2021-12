Midnight Oil announced the routing for its final tour, set to launch Down Under in early 2022 and titled "Resist" after its new album. “Having always tackled every tour like it's the last – this time it actually will be,” said singer Peter Garrett, adding, “We’ve reached people in ways we never could have imagined. Our desire to create and speak out is undimmed.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO